John Daly has a 3-word message for his son’s latest accolade at the US amateur

John Daly shared a three-word message for his son, John Daly II, after his recent accolade at the US Amateur tournament. The former has not had any recent triumphs, but his son has been shining lately, and the prodigy’s latest achievement came at the USGA’s US Amateur.

In that tournament, Daly II won the round of 64 match with 1 UP. He won the 11th hole with a birdie and tied the other 17 holes in the match with 13 pars, 2 birdies, and 2 bogeys. In the RD of 64, he defeated Cooper Claycomb. The upcoming RD of 32 is on Thursday, and the winner will further go to the RD of 16 at the tournament.

Following his son's new achievement, John Daly shared a post about the same on his Instagram story and captioned it, writing:

“ LFG! my boy!!”

Daly via Instagram

Last time around, John Daly and his son, John Daly II, showed up together at the PNC Championship, where the duo tied for eighth place after scoring 20 under.

What did John Daly say after his last PGA Tour triumph?

John Daly had his last PGA Tour victory at the 2004 Quick Invitational, and it was his fifth PGA Tour victory in his career. After Daly came out triumphant at the tournament, he shared how he faced ups and downs in his career in the last ten years and added how he kept fighting through it all. His words were (via ASAP Sports):

“It feels great. There's been a lot of ups and downs in those ten years. I just kept fighting and plugging away. There was a battle on the golf course today. It played very hard. I was never really sure what iron to hit even when I did hit a fairway. The pins were pretty tough, but somehow or another, I got it done and I'm just so happy…I went out just like I usually do. I tried to hit fairways and good iron shots and give myself opportunities you know, chances for birdies.”

Daly continued, “Like I said yesterday, I've been chipping it so well and putting so good, I really didn't worry so much as long as I missed on the right sides of the green. I felt confident I could get it up and down. The one on 14, I didn't, I hit a pretty good putt but misread it. Other than that, like in the playoff on 18, I just knew if I got it trickling over the hill there, it's going to go right or left. It's kind of a funnel.”

Daly won the Buick Invitational with a 10-under score in total. He fired 69 in the first round of the event with two birdies on the front nine and five birdies on the back nine. He shot 66 with three birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 68 and 75 with three birdies, along with an eagle, and a birdie, respectively.

