John Daly announces new fun challenge in partnership with his vodka brand

John Daly has announced a fun challenge in partnership with his vodka brand, Good Boy Vodka. The American golfer announced the challenge by sharing a joint post with the vodka brand on his Instagram account on Thursday, May 22.

In the video, John Daly demonstrated the challenge. He arranged cans of Good Boy Vodka in a line and then played his shot straight into the hole. Announcing the challenge, Good Boy Vodka wrote in the caption:

"The John Daly Good Boy Challenge has officially begun 🍋🍹 Line up your putt and crack a cold one. Grip it. Sip it. Sink it. ⛳️ Tag us and use #GoodBoyChallenge for a chance to get reposted — John’s watching. Let’s see what you got."

Daly is known for actively promoting Good Boy Vodka, and he often shares about the brand's drinks on his social media handle. He has around 868K followers on his Instagram account.

John Daly announces a deal with Hooters

John Daly (Image Source: Getty)

John Daly recently signed a new contract with the American private restaurant chain Hooters, thereby extending his deal with the company for two more years.

The American golfer has been struggling with health issues for a while. Earlier in January, he even underwent surgery on his left hand. Last week, he missed the 2025 PGA Championship, but amid all this, Daly has some good news for his fans as he signed a fresh deal with Hooters.

The managing chief of Hooters, Bruce Skala, opened up about the deal and said (via Irish Star):

"We love John's ability to keep on swinging and perpetually keep his eye on the win. His larger-than-life personality and authenticity makes him the perfect fit for Hooters. We are ecstatic our renewed pairing with John brings Hooters fans and guests another round of fun."

Meanwhile, Daly also reflected on the deal and shared his excitement to join the brand. He said:

"No matter how I play on the golf course, I always enjoy having a round with wings at Hooters. It's a place that feels like family, and I'm proud to keep reppin' a brand that knows how to grip it, rip it, and have a good time."

Meanwhile, on the greens, John Daly has played on the PGA Tour Champions so far this season. He started this season on the senior Tour at the Hoag Classic, where he finished in T56 place. Then at the Galleria Classic, he tied for 75th place.

John Daly also competed at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, and after carding three rounds of 74, 76, and 72, he settled in T50 place. At the Insperity Invitational, he settled in 77th place before withdrawing from the Regions Tradition.

