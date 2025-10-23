  • home icon
  John Daly backs Dakota based pro fishing team with a strong message

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Oct 23, 2025 12:00 GMT
Sanford International 2025 - Round One
John Daly

John Daly supported a Dakota-based fishing team on social media. On Wednesday, Dakota Kid Fishing shared a video of the Day 1 outing at Cabo San Lucas in an offshore fishing tournament.

They posted a short video providing a glimpse of the players searching for fish, along with a caption in which they opened up about the outing. They shared a motivational message in the caption and wrote:

"Day 1 and the lines are in! 🎣🔥 We couldn’t ask for a better crew to kick things off—dialed in, focused, and ready to chase giants. Stay tuned, the next two days are when the real stories get made."
The video was reshared by John Daly on his Instagram story with a message that says:

"Let's go team! Get it."
John Daly backs Dakota based pro fishing team with a strong message
John Daly, who has around 1.1 million followers on his Instagram account, is pretty active on social media. He had a decent season in 2025 playing on the PGA Tour Champions and is currently enjoying a good time away from the greens.

His last golf outing was at the Sanford International, but he withdrew from the competition after the opening round of 88.

John Daly shares a glimpse of his swing

John Daly has been enjoying some time away from the greens, but he often shares golf-related content on his social media handle. On Tuesday, he shared a picture of his golf swing with a caption:

"The swing is smooth. The beard is smoother."
Daly wore a white outfit for the outing. This season on the PGA Tour Champions, he played in only ten tournaments and had some decent finishes. He started the season on the senior tour with a T56 finish at the Hoag Classic, but then had a tough time and tied for 75th at the Galleri Classic and T50 at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational. He then played at the Insperity Invitational but struggled and recorded a 77th-place finish.

John Daly withdrew from the Regions Tradition but later had a good finish at the American Family Insurance Championship. However, he then had a tough time and settled for T63 at the Kaulig Companies Championship, followed by T67 at the Dick’s Open, and T76 at the Ally Challenge.

Daly is likely to return to play in December at the PNC Championship. He has played at the annual event with his son in the last few editions and is most likely to play again in 2025.

Daly and his son, John Daly II, won the tournament in 2021, and then in 2022, his team was runner-up. The tournament is scheduled to take place from December 20 to 21 at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

