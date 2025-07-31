John Daly calls in his fans to ‘grip it and sip it’ as he officially begins his new venture in Nashville

John Daly asked his online fans to &quot;grip it and sip it&quot; as he started his new venture in Nashville. Daly often shares posts on his social media regarding Goodboy vodka ventures, and recently, he did the same by sharing about the brand's new Nashville-based launch in a club.Daly shared a video of the same on his Instagram handle today and wrote a caption that read:“John Daly’s is open, and the Good Boys are flowing. Come grip it and sip it in Nashville.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohn Daly last played at the Dick’s Open, where he finished at T67 after scoring 5 over. He also played at the Kaulig Companies Championship and the Insperity Invitational to finish in T63 and 77th place by scoring 14 over and 27 over, respectively. Daly withdrew from the Regions Tradition after shooting 2 over in total.The golfer participated in three more tournaments in the 2025 season, and those were the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational, the Galleri Classic, and the Hoag Classic. He finished at T50, T75, and T56 after scoring 6 over, 7 over, and even-par, respectively.Last year, Daly’s best finish came as a T22 at the American Family Insurance Championship with a score of 3 under in total.John Daly and Goodboy vodka supported veterans and dogs John Daly has been promoting Goodboy vodka for a long time. However, he took up for a larger-than-life venture with the company as they decided to support the nation's veterans and dogs through the business. He shared a post on his Instagram handle in 2023, and in the post, he described how they were expanding the partnership and also getting more retailers. In the post, he wrote:“@goodboyvodka and @pga_johndaly have partnered up in more ways than one. Not only have we developed some of the best tasting canned cocktails on the market, but more importantly, we are supporting our nation’s Veterans and warrior dogs through our partnership. These special zero carb, no added sugar, low calorie Good Boy Vodka - John Daly Cocktails are set to take over the nation as we expand to many major retailers this year including Walmart, Kroger, Meijer and more!”Daly continued, “To top it off, we wrapped his legendary bus to travel around the country in and to attend the many special events we have planned as we launch in new states. Look for this amazing product on the shelves next time you are shopping and keep an eye out for PGA John Daly’s newly wrapped bus!”John Daly and Goodboy vodka collaborated in early 2023 to launch the John Daly cocktails. The drink, which combined vodka, lemonade, and iced tea, was launched in four different flavors.