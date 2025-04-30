John Daly declares $30 M-worth pro’s sarcastic post the “best f***ing post of the week”

John Daly and $30 million worth pro golfer Darren Clarke (Celebrity Net Worth) have teamed up to troll a fellow golfer. Tom Pernice posted some complaints about golfers on the PGA Tour Champions using golf carts, thereby opening himself up to criticism when he was spotted on a cart.

Pernice had posted, complaining that too many people were using golf carts despite it not being a rule. On the PGA Tour, carts are pretty much prohibited unless there are extreme circumstances, but they're allowed for the senior golfers on the Champions Tour.

John Daly exposed Tom Pernice on his Instagram story (Instagram/pga_johndaly)

However, Pernice said:

"Sad time, only group all week with three pros and caddies to walk the final round (no carts)!!! 71-year-old Jay Haas, 65-year-old Tom Pernice, 51-year-old David Brandson. Sad to see this tour has become the tour of golf carts!!! You would think PGA Tour Champions could walk 18 holes three days?????"

That post and a picture of Pernice using a golf cart got posted to Daly's story. Clarke's picture of Pernice got a comment from Daly as well:

"Oh h**l, best f*****g post of the week."

John Daly's reaction to Darren Clark's Insta post

Pernice's expression wasn't too positive in the picture, but it's unclear if this is some friendly trolling on the part of Clarke and Daly or if they really want him to feel bad for using a golf cart.

The former two-time Major champion recently had surgery and is famously against anyone using golf carts. He has said in the past he'd use them on the senior tour, so he might just be joking around with some of his fellow golfers.

John Daly shares touching message for fiancee

John Daly is known for his outgoing personality. He's the golfer who drinks a lot, golfs barefoot at times and says whatever he wants. His boisterous and wild personality endeared fans to him long ago, and they've largely stuck by him since.

John Daly thanked his fiancee (Image via Imagn)

But recently, Daly turned that persona on its head with a thoughtful message to his fiancée on Instagram. Via Irish Star, his since-expired post said:

"To my amazing fiance, thank you for your unwavering hard work & generous heart that made our charity event this week such a HUGE success! Your dedication and compassion are truly inspiring!"

Anna Cladakis and John Daly have been romantically linked for the better part of 17 years. Cladakis was a promotions director for the golfing veteran’s Hooters endorsement deal all the way back in 2007. She has since caddied for him, been his business partner and will soon be his wife. He's grateful for her and all the work she has put in to help his charity lately.

