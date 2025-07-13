John Daly describes the ‘show’ put up after the Saturday round of the Dicks Open in 3-words

John Daly is back on the greens this week at the 2025 Dicks Open. The PGA Tour Champions event started with its opening round on July 11, and after Saturday's round, there was a massive fireworks show.

Ad

The American golfer shared a video of the show on his Instagram story with a three-word caption. He posted a short clip along with Toby Keith's "Made in America" song.

"Great show tonight," he wrote.

John Daly describes the ‘show’ put up after the finals of the Dicks Open in 3-words/@pga_johndaly

Meanwhile, on the greens, John Daly is having a decent outing this week. He played the opening round of 71.

Ad

Trending

On Friday, in the first round of the tournament, he started the game on the first tee hole and made two birdies on the second and third holes, followed by a bogey on the fourth. He added two more birdies on the front nine, while on the back nine, he made three bogeys and a birdie for a round of 1-under.

In the second round of the Dicks Open, he again played a round of 71. He started the game on the first tee hole with a bogey and then made two birdies on the second and third holes. On the back nine, he fired a birdie and two bogeys and settled down on an overall score of 2-under in a tie for 41.

Ad

It's a three-day event, and after two rounds, Steve Allan extended his lead. Heading into the final, which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 13, Allan had a one-stroke lead in the game. Boo Weekley was phenomenal on Saturday and carded a round of 64 to jump 18 spots on the leaderboard to settle in a solo second place.

The final of Dicks Open is scheduled to start at 8:55 am ET on Sunday. John Daly will start his game in a group with David Duval and J.J. Henry at 9:10 am on the tenth hole.

Ad

A look into John Daly's performance in 2025

John Daly, so far on the PGA Tour Champions Tour, had played in seven tournaments. However, he had a tough time on the greens in most of the events.

His best of the season was at the American Family Insurance Championship, where he shot three rounds of 67, 62, and 66 to settle in a tie for T27 place.

Here are the results of all the tournaments John Daly played in 2025 on the PGA Tour Champions:

Hoag Classic: T56, Scores: 71, 69, 73

The Galleri Classic: T75, Scores: 80, 74, 69

James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational: T50, Scores: 74, 76, 72

Insperity Invitational: 77, Scores: 79, 83, 81

Regions Tradition: Withdrew

American Family Insurance Championship: T27, Scores: 67, 62, 66

Kaulig Companies Championship: T63, Scores: 76, 74, 73, 71

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More