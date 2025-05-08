John Daly ditches PGA Championship to play a Senior event - "I can go there and miss the cut and get $6,000"

John Daly has decided to skip the 2025 PGA Championship, which will be held next week at the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Daly rose to prominence after his win at the 1991 PGA Championship. He secured his win by three strokes over Bruce Lietzke.

Daly will skip the second major of the PGA Tour season to compete in the PGA Tour Champions' first major of the season, the Regions Tradition. The tournament will be played at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, Alabama, during the same week.

Talking about his choice to skip the PGA Championship, he said (via NBC Sports):

"I can go there and miss the cut and get $6,000. But I'm playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor. But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks and all the guys?"

Daly underwent a left-hand surgery in January and has been recovering since. He started his 2025 season on the PGA Tour Champions at the Hoag Classic. Talking about his recent performances, he said (via NBC Sports):

"I got my (butt) handed to me last year. Even though I had success at Bethpage (2019), you lose 10 yards, you might as well lose 100."

However, this is not the first time John Daly has faced a health challenge. Known for his carefree lifestyle, the former PGA Championship winner has undergone 16 surgeries and has also been diagnosed with bladder cancer previously.

"I'm like Lazarus — I keep coming back from the dead. Waking up is a win for me," he said.

The Regions Tradition will be held from Thursday, May 15, to Sunday, May 18. Daly also mentioned that he will not compete at the PGA Championship in the 2026 edition, which will be held at Aronimink He said that he'd return to the tournament in 2027 when the event is held in his home state of Texas.

A look at John Daly's performance in 2025

John Daly has had an underwhelming start to the 2025 season. He has failed to register a top-10 or a top-25 finish in four starts. His best performance came at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational, where he tied for 50th.

Having started his season at the Hoag Classic after his surgery, he had a decent performance as he tied for 56th. However, his game saw a dip at the Galleri Classic, where he tied for 75th. He comes to the Regions Tradition after a 77th-place finish at the Inspirity Invitational.

Let's take a look at John Daly's performance in the 2025 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments:

Hoag Classic : T56 (71-69-73, 213, E)

: T56 (71-69-73, 213, E) The Galleri Classic : T75 (80-74-69, 223, +7)

: T75 (80-74-69, 223, +7) James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational : T50 (74-76-72, 222, +6)

: T50 (74-76-72, 222, +6) Insperity Invitational: 77 (79-83-81, 243, +27)

