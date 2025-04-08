John Daly drops 4-word message as he reaches Augusta National for the 2025 Masters

John Daly has made his voyage to Augusta National. Most of the golf world is there this week, as practice rounds are already underway for the massive field of the best players in the world.

Ahead of the tee times for Thursday, Daly has made his appearance at the illustrious golf course. He shared an Instagram story showcasing a clubhouse that he was in front of.

John Daly has arrived at Augusta National for the Masters (Instagram/pga_johndaly)

He captioned it:

"And so it begins."

Daly added a golf emoji, a location emoji, and a pair of eyes emoji to his caption to spark some excitement. He also shared a reel to his story that detailed a big promotion he's doing for the Masters.

He said:

"What's better than watching one of the biggest golf events of the year? Watching it with a chance to win serious cash and a shot to play a round of golf with me. I'm hosting a contest on splashsports.com. $350,000 cash and prizes, including $100,000 cash for first place. Plus, one lucky person who joins the contest will play a round of golf with me. And we'll definitely have a lot of Good Boys in our hands and getting drunk."

The former PGA Tour star does not have a standing invite to the Masters. He won the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, but he did not win the Masters. Winning other Majors doesn't grant a lifetime exemption to Augusta.

His best finish was a third-place outing, and he has appeared in 12 total tournaments. However, because it's the biggest week in golf and Augusta becomes a who's who of golf, Daly is there to enjoy the week and possibly peddle his wares.

John Daly describes recovery from hand surgery

Last winter, John Daly had to have emergency surgery on his hand. He's back healthy again, but that is no small feat considering what he's had to go through recently.

John Daly had surgeries (Image via Getty)

He said via ESPN:

"It's good to be back. It's been a little brutal, but the hand's about 80 percent. So figured I'd come here. I love playing in the Hoag Classic. Every year, the guys are so great. So we'll see what happens."

The 58-year-old golfer also revealed that a tangled tendon issue has led to an unfathomable 16 surgeries in the last four years. He added:

"(The doctor) doesn't understand how I played last year. But he put it back, attached it to the forefinger or something. Sixteen surgeries in four years, I've lost count pretty much."

John Daly is not playing in the Masters, but he is healthy enough to play following the surgery and subsequent recovery.

