John Daly drops major schedule update as he commits to PGA Tour Champions event in September

John Daly shared an update after committing to a PGA Tour Champions event. Daly’s last professional event was the Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC, and the golfer finished at T63 with a 14-over in the tournament. Following that, Daly played no other event, and his next appearance will be at the Stanford International.

Ad

Daly reshared a post by Stanford International’s Instagram handle, and in the original post, a picture of Daly was shared with a caption:

“Following up the fourth with another bang. John Daly, Angel Cabrera, and Ken Duke return to Sioux Falls this September.”

Ad

Trending

John Daly's last start was at the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, where he finished at 14-over. He carded 76 in the week's first round after picking up two birdies. He fired 74 in the next round with two birdies on the front nine and one eagle on the back nine. In the third and last rounds, he shot 73 and 71 with two and four birdies, respectively.

How did John Daly perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?

John Daly played five tournaments in 2025, and his best finish was at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational with a T50 after securing a 6-over in total. In 2024, the golfer's best finish was a T22 at the American Family Insurance Championship with a 3-under.

Ad

Here's a list of Daly’s 2025 and 2024 performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: T56, 71-69-73, 213 (E)

The Galleri Classic at the Mission Hills Country Club: T75, 80-74-69, 223 (+7)

James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational: T50, 74-76-72, 222 (+6)

Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: T77, 79-83-81, 243 (+27)

Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: Withdrawn

Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC: T63, 76-74-73-71, 294 (+14)

Ad

2024 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Chubb Classic at the Tiburón Golf Club: Withdrawn

Trophy Hassan II at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam: 65th place, 76-87-83, 246 (+27)

Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: 76th place, 74-75-79, 228 (+15)

The Galleri Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: T75, 75-81-74, 230 (+14)

Invited Celebrity Classic at the Las Colinas Country Club: T77, 79-72, 151 (+9)

Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: 76th place, 77-82, 159 (+15)

Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: T60, 69-74-77-73, 293 (+5)

Principal Charity Classic at the Wakonda Club: 73rd place, 71-74-73, 218 (+2)

American Family Insurance Championship at the University Ridge GC: T22, 74-70-69, 213 (-3)

DICK'S Open at the En-Joie GC: T61, 69-70-78, 217 (+1)

Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC: T56, 74-72-70-73, 289 (+9)

Senior Open at the Carnoustie Golf Links: Withdrawn

Rogers Charity Classic at the Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club: T68, 67-75-70, 212 (+2)

The Ally Challenge at the Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club: T58, 74-75-69, 218 (+2)

Ascension Charity Classic at the Norwood Hills Country Club: T64, 68-73-76, 217 (+4)

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at the Timuquana Country Club: Withdrawn

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More