John Daly drops major schedule update as he commits to PGA Tour Champions event in September

John Daly shared an update after committing to a PGA Tour Champions event. Daly’s last professional event was the Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC, and the golfer finished at T63 with a 14-over in the tournament. Following that, Daly played no other event, and his next appearance will be at the Stanford International.
Daly reshared a post by Stanford International’s Instagram handle, and in the original post, a picture of Daly was shared with a caption:
“Following up the fourth with another bang. John Daly, Angel Cabrera, and Ken Duke return to Sioux Falls this September.”
John Daly's last start was at the 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, where he finished at 14-over. He carded 76 in the week's first round after picking up two birdies. He fired 74 in the next round with two birdies on the front nine and one eagle on the back nine. In the third and last rounds, he shot 73 and 71 with two and four birdies, respectively.
How did John Daly perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?
John Daly played five tournaments in 2025, and his best finish was at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational with a T50 after securing a 6-over in total. In 2024, the golfer's best finish was a T22 at the American Family Insurance Championship with a 3-under.
Here's a list of Daly’s 2025 and 2024 performances:
2025 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments
- Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: T56, 71-69-73, 213 (E)
- The Galleri Classic at the Mission Hills Country Club: T75, 80-74-69, 223 (+7)
- James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational: T50, 74-76-72, 222 (+6)
- Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: T77, 79-83-81, 243 (+27)
- Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: Withdrawn
- Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC: T63, 76-74-73-71, 294 (+14)
2024 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments
- Chubb Classic at the Tiburón Golf Club: Withdrawn
- Trophy Hassan II at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam: 65th place, 76-87-83, 246 (+27)
- Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: 76th place, 74-75-79, 228 (+15)
- The Galleri Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: T75, 75-81-74, 230 (+14)
- Invited Celebrity Classic at the Las Colinas Country Club: T77, 79-72, 151 (+9)
- Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: 76th place, 77-82, 159 (+15)
- Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: T60, 69-74-77-73, 293 (+5)
- Principal Charity Classic at the Wakonda Club: 73rd place, 71-74-73, 218 (+2)
- American Family Insurance Championship at the University Ridge GC: T22, 74-70-69, 213 (-3)
- DICK'S Open at the En-Joie GC: T61, 69-70-78, 217 (+1)
- Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC: T56, 74-72-70-73, 289 (+9)
- Senior Open at the Carnoustie Golf Links: Withdrawn
- Rogers Charity Classic at the Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club: T68, 67-75-70, 212 (+2)
- The Ally Challenge at the Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club: T58, 74-75-69, 218 (+2)
- Ascension Charity Classic at the Norwood Hills Country Club: T64, 68-73-76, 217 (+4)
- Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at the Timuquana Country Club: Withdrawn