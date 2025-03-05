John Daly drops worrying sign for Tiger Woods by revealing the exact age his speed dropped

John Daly recently made a revelation about his deteriorating speed, which could be a worrying sign for Tiger Woods as well. The veteran golfer revealed that his speed declined once he turned 52. This could be a bit of a concern for Woods, who is nearing 50 and isn't in the best physical condition.

John Daly is a veteran golfer who now plays on the PGA Tour Champions. He has won five times on the PGA Tour, including two major championships. However, he has been in a trophy drought for two decades and now primarily competes on the Senior Tour.

Recently, Daly and his son, John Daly II, played a 2v2 match against Phil Mickelson and YouTuber Grant Horvat. During the episode, Mickelson asked the two-time major champion when he first noticed his speed decline.

"Right around 52, 53," he said, "I like my irons. I went to hybrids, you know I can still hit my three iron 230. Now with a hybrid like I used to with a 230 240 with a three irons but I just don't have the clip-it speed anymore to hit those long irons."

"I got arthritis in my hands. I mean I'm just beat up. I just don't have the speed anymore," he added.

Tiger Woods turned 49 a couple of months ago and has been struggling with his form and fitness for quite some time. His last win had come at the Zozo Championship more than five years ago.

In the last five years, Tiger Woods has mostly been absent from the PGA Tour for various reasons. In 2021, he was involved in a terrible car accident that resulted in career-threatening injuries. It took him a long time to heal and he played sparsely. He then underwent a subtalar fusion surgery in 2023, which kept him out for several months.

Last year, Tiger Woods underwent another surgery to address his back and hasn't played on the PGA Tour since The Open Championship.

Have John Daly and Tiger Woods ever faced each other in the playoff?

John Daly and Tiger Woods once clashed against each other in the WGC-American Express Championship 2005 playoff face-off. Both players played incredibly well throughout the week, but Daly was looking different with three straight 67s to take the 54-hole lead. However, Woods edged him in the final round and shot 67 to force the playoff.

In the first playoff hole, both players made a par putt, but Daly missed a two-footer on the next extra hole, resulting in Woods' fourth WGC-American Express Championship title and 46th win on the PGA Tour.

