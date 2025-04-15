John Daly gives a thumbs-up to his partnered liquor brand’s hilarious video

John Daly is one of the most well-known golfers in the world and is best known among fans for his bold style on and off the golf course.

Ad

Daly reshared a hilarious video on Instagram story, gave his approval and wrote:

"That's how you do it!"

John Daly shares a Goodboy vodka video on his Instagram story. Image via Instagram @pga_johndaly

Meanwhile, Briana Armbruster shared a reel on Instagram, where she's seen trying to hit a ball and missing it and asking if she can do anything that could assist her with golf.

Ad

Trending

To which a girl hands her a can of good boy vodka, which she drinks and becomes Daly, makes a hole-in-one, and celebrates it with a Hooters girl. She shared this video on her Instagram and wrote:

"Grip it & rip it @goodboyvodka."

Ad

Meanwhile, Daly is a brand ambassador and collaborator with Goodboyvodka. The brand has a special separate category of drinks in the name of the two-time major championship winner John Daly cocktails.

John Daly says he regrets not working a little harder.

John Daly is a two-time major championship winner, winning the 1991 PGA Championship as a rookie and the 1995 Open Championship. After two wins, he was considered to be the next big thing in golf, which unfortunately turned out to be a wrong assumption.

Ad

His former coach Butch Harmon left Daly and said that drinking was the most important thing for him.

"The most important thing in his life is getting drunk," Harmon said.

Daly said that he was overweight, but he couldn't see himself smoking a cigarette on a treadmill.

"I'm overweight and everything, but we are all fit; we walk six or seven miles a day, that's plenty of exercise for most people," he said.

Ad

John Daly at the 2024 PNC Championship - Source: Imagn

"Some guys want to do a little more cardio training; I can't see me being allowed to smoke a cigarette on a treadmill. I don't think they will let me into the gym if I do that. Will they?," Daly revealed.

Ad

However, in the same interview, Daly mentioned that he was young and dumb in the 90s and regrets not trying a little harder.

"I was young and dumb back in the 90s, but I had a lot of fun. I didn't think it would end. I kick myself in the a** every day for not trying a little harder or working on my game a little harder. I wish I had this mentality in the 90s," Daly said.

John Daly competes on the PGA Tour Champions, which is the senior tour circuit of the PGA Tour. Additionally, the 58-year-old golfer now competes in two prominent events, the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, as he has a lifetime exemption as a former champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Amey Kulkarni Golf writer at Sportskeeda. Know More