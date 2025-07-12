John Daly goes down memory lane with throwback picture feat. Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky

John Daly walked down memory lane by uploading a picture from the past. Daly is active on his social media handles and often shares photos from his golf-related ventures. Recently, the golfer posted a picture with Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky on the golf course.

The picture was originally shared by Made in Detroit’s official Instagram handle. With that, the original post carried a caption that read:

“Throwback! Pretty legendary group at Pebble Beach rockin’ Made in Detroit.”

Later, Daly reposted it:

John Daly with Dustin Johnson and Wayne Gretzky ( via John Daly's Instagram story)

This week, Daly is playing at the Dick’s Open, which is taking place at the End Joie GC. The golfer finished playing the first round on Thursday, July 10, and landed at T44 with a total score of 1-under. He scored 71 in the opening round with four birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine.

How did John Daly perform at the PGA Tour Champions in 2025 and 2024?

John Daly’s best finish in 2025 came at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational, where he finished at T50 after scoring 6-over.

Here’s the list of Daly's 2025 performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: T56, 71-69-73, 213 (E)

The Galleri Classic at the Mission Hills Country Club: T75, 80-74-69, 223 (+7)

James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational at the Old Course at Broken Sound Club: T50, 74-76-72, 222 (+6)

Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: T77, 79-83-81, 243 (+27)

Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: Withdrawn

Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC: T63, 76-74-73-71, 294 (+14)

DICK'S Open at the En-Joie GC: T44, 71, 71 (-1) ( ongoing)

Daly's best finish in 2024 came at the American Family Insurance Championship, where he finished at T22 after scoring 3-under. His last event in 2024 was the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, where he withdrew.

Here's the list of the golfer's 2024 performances:

2024 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Chubb Classic at the Tiburón Golf Club: Withdrawn

Trophy Hassan II at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam: 65th place, 76-87-83, 246 (+27)

Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: 76th place, 74-75-79, 228 (+15)

The Galleri Classic at the Mission Hills Country Club: T75, 75-81-74, 230 (+14)

Invited Celebrity Classic at the Las Colinas Country Club: T77, 79-72, 151 (+9)

Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: 76th place, 77-82, 159 (+15)

Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: T60, 69-74-77-73, 293 (+5)

Principal Charity Classic at the Wakonda Club: 73rd place, 71-74-73, 218 (+2)

American Family Insurance Championship at the University Ridge GC: T22, 74-70-69, 213 (-3)

DICK'S Open at the En-Joie GC: T61, 69-70-78, 217 (+1)

Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC: T56, 74-72-70-73, 289 (+9)

Rogers Charity Classic at the Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club: T68, 67-75-70, 212 (+2)

The Ally Challenge at the Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club: T58, 74-75-69, 218 (+2)

Ascension Charity Classic at the Norwood Hills Country Club: T64, 68-73-76, 217 (+4)

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at the Timuquana Country Club: Withdrawn

