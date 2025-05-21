John Daly goes overboard with his alcohol as he reveals how many cans of hard seltzer he drinks

John Daly revealed his daily consumption of hard seltzers during his recent appearance on Marty & McGee Show. Daly has long been known for drinking. While he was on the PGA Tour, he would proudly drink and smoke. Those two things might seem counterintuitive to a pro golf career, but the golfer was more than successful.

He's shared plenty of wild drinking stories and has since gone on to partner with some beverage brands to grow his business portfolio. There's perhaps no better ambassador for alcohol than Daly in golf.

On the Marty & McGee Show by ESPN radio, the golfer was asked how many of his branded Good Boys vodka seltzers he drinks in one day. Daly replied:

"I think I've done 55, 60 of these. We're non-carbonated... We're non-carbonated, there's no added sugar, we're gluten-free. 95 calories. There's only 4.5% alcohol in it."

One of the radio, hosts joked with Daly that they were water since there was no sugar and very little alcohol, and Daly sat and smiled in agreement. Even if they're less than 100 calories, Daly's maximum daily intake still accounts for over 5,000 calories. The recommended caloric intake for an adult is up to 3,000 calories, and that doesn't even factor in what Daly eats in a day.

Still, Daly has never shielded away from doing what he wants and drinking a lot. Now, he's doing it as a way to promote his own brand and put the alcohol company on the map rather than just have a good time on the golf course.

John Daly decided to skip Major tournament

John Daly has won two Major championships in his career: the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship. Nearly 30 years later, Daly opted not to go to Quail Hollow for the 2025 PGA.

John Daly skipped the PGA Championship (Image via Imagn)

He skipped Scottie Scheffler's recent win even though he could've played. He did so because he wanted to play in a different event, Regions Tradition in Birmingham. He said via AP:

“I can go there and miss the cut and get $6,000. But I’m playing Birmingham. I love Regions. They’re a great sponsor. But why are they scheduling Regions the same week as the PGA Championship, where I can see Brooks (Koepka) and all the guys?”

Even those who miss the cut make some money at the Major, which is what John Daly referred to. Last year, the PGA paid those who missed out $4,000, so Daly could've made even more than that this time but opted to play at Regions Tradition.

John Daly fell short of winning in Birmingham. Angel Cabrera won the tournament at -20. Daly ended up having to withdraw, so his choice to skip the PGA Championship was in vain.

