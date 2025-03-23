John Daly includes Hooters dish in his epic 'would-have-been' Masters Champions Dinner

John Daly recently revealed the menu for his 'would-have-been' Masters Champions Dinner, which he never got the chance to serve. The dinner lineup even featured a dish from the golfer's favorite spot, Hooters.

Daly has won five PGA Tour wins under his belt and is one of the most popular golfers in the world. His wins include the Open Championship and PGA Championship but he never found the same success at the Masters Tournament.

Recently, apparel brand Loudmouth asked the 58-year-old golfer what his Champions Dinner at the Masters would look like if he ever won. The star golfer had some interesting dishes on his menu, including Hooters Medium Bone in Wings for the first course and John Daly GoodBoys in the drinks section.

Here are the dishes Daly kept in his 'never served' Masters Champions Dinner:

Appetizers:

Salsa, Guacamole, Queso & Chips

First Course:

Hooters Medium Bone in Wings

Main Course:

Double Smash Burgers & Skinny Fries

Dessert:

Chocolate & Vanilla Haagen Dazs Ice Cream

Hot Lava Cake with Quadruple Fudge

Post Dinner Drinks & Smokes:

Marlboro Special Selects

Short & Long Game Cigars

John Daly GoodBoys

How has John Daly performed at the Masters? Golfer's record at Augusta over the years explored

John Daly during The Masters Tournament 1999 (Image Source: Getty)

The five-time PGA Tour winner has made 12 starts at the Masters Tournament but has never won here. He made eight cuts and registered just one top-ten finish. His best result at Augusta National came in 1993 when he tied for third.

The two-time major champion made his last Masters appearance in 2006, where he missed his third straight cut at Augusta. Since then, he hasn't qualified for the first major of the season. Notably, he hasn't won on the PGA Tour for more than twenty years now.

Here's a look at John Daly's results at Augusta National over the years:

1992 - T19, -5 (71, 71, 73, 68)

T19, -5 (71, 71, 73, 68) 1993 - T3, -5 (70, 71, 73, 69)

T3, -5 (70, 71, 73, 69) 1994 - T48, +16 (76, 73, 77, 78)

T48, +16 (76, 73, 77, 78) 1995 - T45, +8 (75, 69, 71, 81)

T45, +8 (75, 69, 71, 81) 1996 - T29, +6 (71, 74, 71, 78)

T29, +6 (71, 74, 71, 78) 1998 - T33, +6 (77, 71, 71, 75)

T33, +6 (77, 71, 71, 75) 1999 - T52, +12 (72, 76, 71, 81)

T52, +12 (72, 76, 71, 81) 2000 - CUT, +9 (80, 73)

CUT, +9 (80, 73) 2002 - T32, +4 (74, 73, 70, 75)

T32, +4 (74, 73, 70, 75) 2004 - CUT, +5 (78, 71)

CUT, +5 (78, 71) 2005 - CUT, +10 (80, 74)

CUT, +10 (80, 74) 2006 - CUT, +9 (74, 79)

