John Daly invites fans for a Karaoke bar night featuring his iconic vodka brand

John Daly has invited fans to a karaoke bar by sharing a story on his Instagram. The American golfer is well known for his game and also makes headlines for his addiction to drinking. He also often shares videos and pictures of him singing on his social media pages.

Daly has collaborated with Good Boy Vodka and often promotes the brand on his social media handle. Recently, the American shared a video on his Instagram account, inviting his fans to the Bridge Karaoke Bar in Tarpon Springs, Florida. He called fans to join him and also invited them to have Good Boy Vodka.

Inviting the fans, Daly said:

"Tomorrow night before you karaoke. Let's go at the Bridge. See yeah."

Trending

Meanwhile, he posted the video with the caption saying:

"Come on out and have a few @goodboyvodka."

Still from John Daly's Instagram/@pga_johndaly

John Daly often attends events in collaboration with Good Boy Vodka. Earlier this week, Good Boy Vodka shared a reel on their Instagram account in which Daly gave a glimpse to his fans of his refrigerator, which was filled with his brand's drinks.

When John Daly opened about having 40 Good Boy Vodka in a day

Daly is pretty vocal about his drinking addiction. On December 26, 2024, he released a short clip of his interview with Tucker Carlson Network in which the American golfer opened up about his addiction to drinking and revealed that he could have 40 of the Good Boy Vodka in a day.

During the interview, the host asked him the most number of drinks he had in a day. Replying to which, Daly revealed it was 40.

Check out the video:

In one of his interviews in 2016 with Graham Bensinger, Daly opened up about how he started smoking and claimed to be drinking about 12-20 Diet Coke in a day.

"I started smoking at 19. I smoked for almost 29 years. I smoked about the same as a book- two packs, two and a half packs a day. But at that time I had started smoking that much. Before that, I was only smoking maybe a pack, pack and a half," he said (0.28).

"I used to drink anywhere from 12 to 20 Diet Cokes a day. I went to McDonald's three, four times a day. They always had the best fountain drink, Diet Coke," he added.

John Daly further revealed that he drink less water, saying:

"I don't know, cause I don't drink water. I hate water. I cannot stand to drink water... Some of the guys call me camel cause I don't drink water. I never drink water on tour."

Daly has several videos on his Instagram account promoting his vodka. He has around 814K followers on the platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback