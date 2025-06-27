John Daly keeps it casual in blue tee at inaugural Good Boy Vodka Charity golf event

John Daly hosted his charity golf tournament this week on June 24 at the Keene Trace Golf Club. The event is sponsored by Good Boy Vodka and was held to raise funds for two non-profit organizations.

The beverage brand posted a series of images on their Instagram platform capturing wholesome moments of the day. Daly has partnered with Good Boy Vodka in the past, was spotted wearing a casual blue tee shirt with some funky patterned shorts.

Known for his fun and bold personality, he showcased his signature flair by accessorizing with a gold necklace and a massive pendant. Daly completed the look with casual black sneakers and a pair of the CIA Grabber Small golf sunglasses from Scheyden that retail for a whopping $179 on the brand's official website.

Here's a look at the scenes from the Good Boy Vodka X John Daly Charity Golf Tournament (via Instagram @goodboyvodka):

The inaugural edition of the Good Boy Vodka X John Daly Charity Golf Tournament saw a day filled with great food, drinks, and golfing. The event raised funds to support animal care organizations Justin's Place and Paws 4 the Cause.

The former organization supports young children by helping them cope with all that life has to throw at them in a farm-based environment. One of Justin's Place's programs includes pairing kids that have faced trauma with a horse and a mentor.

Paws 4 the Cause fosters animals of all kinds. Their kennel and low-cost medical clinic rehabilitate injured or abandoned animals. The organization also aids in adoption and foster care.

While Good Boy Vodka was founded with a mission to aid military veterans, K-9s, and animal shelters across the United States, they have decided to expand their impact. Starting this year, they have chosen to also support women-centric organizations and aid those battling breast cancer.

John Daly's partnership with Good Boy Vodka

Daly partnered up with Good Boy Vodka for the first time in 2023. The collaboration saw the launch of the John Daly Cocktail. The former PGA Tour star's signature drink contains natural teas, fruit juices, and Good Boy Vodka.

Inspired from Arnold Palmer's signature drink, the golfer's drink is a mix of classic iced tea and lemonade. Some of his other cocktails include lemonade paired with iced teas from blackberry, raspberry, and peach.

A single case of the John Daly Cocktail retails for $14.99 on Good Boy Vodka's official website and contains 4 cans. Each can carries 355 mililiters of the drink with a 4.5 percent Alcohol by Volume (ABV).

For those who wish to sample all flavors of the 59 year old's cocktails, an 8 can variety pack containing two of each drink retails for $27.99/

