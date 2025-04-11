John Daly makes bold statement about his new endeavor off the course

John Daly has a number of ventures off the golf course. He's got a golf teaching program, an alcohol brand, and a number of other business investments that have kept him busy in the years since he stopped playing on the PGA Tour.

Ad

Now, Daly is adding a cannabis line to his business portfolio. He's partnering with HYMAN cannabis to produce his own line of the recreational drug, something that fits with the personality he's shown off time and again over the years.

Ad

Trending

As quoted by Sports Cannabis Life, Daly said:

“I’ve always lived my life out loud and on my own terms. Launching this cannabis line with HYMAN Cannabis feels like a natural next step for me. I’m thrilled to share these products with my fans and to bring a bit of my own flavor to the cannabis world.”

Ad

There will be a private launch event for the line that is expected to be a star-studded outing. Industry leaders, celebrities, and select members of the media are expected to be in attendance as Daly starts the next chapter in his life.

Weedmaps and Dutchie will be recognized for their partnership with John Daly, as well as ARO, CORE Insurance Company, Union Bank, Motas Transportation, and Ooze for helping with the event.

Ad

John Daly meets with fans at Augusta Hooters

John Daly is in Augusta for the Masters, but he's spending quite a lot of time at the local Hooters. The restaurant has seen plenty of fans come and go to specifically meet the former PGA Tour golfer.

John Daly meets with fans yearly at Augusta Hooters (Image via Imagn)

Daly sets up at the restaurant every year to meet fans and sell things to them, be it merchandise or something else. He added via ESPN:

Ad

"Eat some good food, smoke, sell some s**t."

Last year, Daly sold about $780,000 at the Hooters. He's expected to far exceed that total this year as fans come from all over for the chance to talk with and buy something from a former fan-favorite golfer.

Jason Gamble, someone in town to watch the Masters, brought some friends to see Daly after being at Augusta National on Wednesday, the night before Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others teed off.

Ad

Gamble said:

"He's like the guy in your golf group. He's just a lot better. We're all ex-athletes, football, basketball, but it doesn't necessarily translate to golf. So when you see somebody that makes the game look as easy as John does, it's easy to appreciate that type of talent, and he's just an everyday guy. He's the guy you want in your foursome."

Daly has been considered a role model to so many of these devoted fans despite unorthodox golfing and sometimes rowdy behavior off the course.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More