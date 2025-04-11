John Daly makes bold statement about his new endeavor off the course

John Daly has a number of ventures off the golf course. He's got a golf teaching program, an alcohol brand, and a number of other business investments that have kept him busy in the years since he stopped playing on the PGA Tour.
Now, Daly is adding a cannabis line to his business portfolio. He's partnering with HYMAN cannabis to produce his own line of the recreational drug, something that fits with the personality he's shown off time and again over the years.
As quoted by Sports Cannabis Life, Daly said:
“I’ve always lived my life out loud and on my own terms. Launching this cannabis line with HYMAN Cannabis feels like a natural next step for me. I’m thrilled to share these products with my fans and to bring a bit of my own flavor to the cannabis world.”
There will be a private launch event for the line that is expected to be a star-studded outing. Industry leaders, celebrities, and select members of the media are expected to be in attendance as Daly starts the next chapter in his life.
Weedmaps and Dutchie will be recognized for their partnership with John Daly, as well as ARO, CORE Insurance Company, Union Bank, Motas Transportation, and Ooze for helping with the event.
John Daly meets with fans at Augusta Hooters
John Daly is in Augusta for the Masters, but he's spending quite a lot of time at the local Hooters. The restaurant has seen plenty of fans come and go to specifically meet the former PGA Tour golfer.
Daly sets up at the restaurant every year to meet fans and sell things to them, be it merchandise or something else. He added via ESPN:
"Eat some good food, smoke, sell some s**t."
Last year, Daly sold about $780,000 at the Hooters. He's expected to far exceed that total this year as fans come from all over for the chance to talk with and buy something from a former fan-favorite golfer.
Jason Gamble, someone in town to watch the Masters, brought some friends to see Daly after being at Augusta National on Wednesday, the night before Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and others teed off.
Gamble said:
"He's like the guy in your golf group. He's just a lot better. We're all ex-athletes, football, basketball, but it doesn't necessarily translate to golf. So when you see somebody that makes the game look as easy as John does, it's easy to appreciate that type of talent, and he's just an everyday guy. He's the guy you want in your foursome."
Daly has been considered a role model to so many of these devoted fans despite unorthodox golfing and sometimes rowdy behavior off the course.