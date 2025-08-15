John Daly has announced good news for his fans in Michigan on social media. The American golfer is known for actively promoting the Good Boy Vodka on the internet. He is collaborating with the brand for a meet-up next week.Good Boy Vodka shared a video of the meet John Daly campaign on its Instagram account. It will take place on August 19 from 5 to 6:30 pm at 8089 Lapeer Road, Davidson, in Michigan. Daly reshared the post on his Instagram story.&quot;SHOUT OUT - Michigan!!! I'm coming for ya!!&quot; he wrote.John Daly makes a special announcement for Michigan along with a ‘shoutout’/@pga_johndalyIn June, Daly announced a John Daly Nashville bar and shared a glimpse of the venue on his Instagram account. On June 7, he shared the video in a joint post with &quot;10thandpark&quot; and the official account of his Nashville venue with a caption:&quot;Grip it. Rip it. Dodge the Broadway bunker! At 10th+Park, you’re just a short drive (or a monster Daly swing) from @john_dalys_nashville —without ending up in the Broadway rough. 🎶🔥 #johndaleysnashville #teeofftime. Tee up a wild night, then sink the perfect putt home to your cozy retreat ✨⛳️🏌️ #10thandpark #edgehill #nashville #tennessee #midtownnashville #nightclub #bar #localclub&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMeanwhile, on the greens, Daly last competed at the DICK's Open. However, he struggled with his game and carded the rounds of 71, 71, and 79 to settle in T67.This season on the PGA Tour Champions, Daly has had some decent finishes, a T27 at the American Family Insurance Championship and a T50 at the James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational.John Daly shares his experience of working with Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore 2John Daly made an appearance in last month’s Netflix release, Happy Gilmore 2, featuring Adam Sandler in the lead role. The American golfer appeared as a fictional version of himself in the movie, and on July 27, he shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from filming for the movie.In the caption, Daly shared his experience of working with Sandler. He wrote:&quot;The best kinda stories come outta chaos! Cannot thank my brother @adamsandler for including me in #happygilmore2 and sharing some of my chaos! Out now on @netflix @realchrismcdonald Behind the scenes... enjoy my photo dump of my garage home, hand sanitizer, my family on the set &amp; sharing a heater with Chubbs—😆🌟🎬🍿&quot;John Daly was not the only one to appear in Happy Gilmore 2. Several other professional golfers made guest appearances in the movie, including Xander Schauffele, Scottie Scheffler, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and Rory McIlroy, among others.In his post, Daly shared candid shots of himself playing his guitar while sitting with Sandler. He also posted a picture with Christopher McDonald, along with several other snaps from the movie set.