John Daly penned down an emotional message for his fiancée's daughter, Charista Cladakis, on his social media handle. The American golfer has been dating her for a while, and on Saturday, she shared a heartfelt post celebrating her daughter's 21st birthday.

Ad

John Daly shared a screenshot of his fiancée's post on his Instagram story, along with a sweet message for Charista.

"Happiest b'day to my bonus daughter....LIL Grit! You're going to be one amazing Dr! I love you! Happy 21st! Time to toast to a @goodboyvodka," he wrote.

John Daly pens down a heartfelt wish for his ‘bonus daughter’ on her 21st birthday/@pga_johndaly

John Daly's personal life often makes the headlines. He is a father of three kids. The American golfer welcomed his elder daughter, Shynah Hale Daly, with his second wife, Bettye Fulford, in the early '90s.

Ad

Trending

Although he split ways with his wife, Daly has a close bond with his elder daughter, and spent holidays with her while she was growing up. In one of his interviews in May 2022 with PGA Memes, Daly opened up about his daughter, saying (via People magazine):

"She ran my shop for a lot of years. She wanted to move on and be a photographer."

He welcomed his second daughter, Sierra Lynn Daly, with his third wife, Paulette Dean, and then a son named John Daly II with his fourth wife, Sherrie Miller. His son plays golf as an amateur and has competed with his father in the popular father-son duo challenge, the PNC Championship. Notably, they won the event in 2021.

Ad

John Daly received a special gift from his son

Last month, John Daly II shared a few pictures with his father on his Instagram account. He collaborated with Ridge and gifted a wallet to his father, and shared some snaps and videos on his Instagram account with the following caption:

"Nothing better than a round with pops. But that wallet? Had to go. 😅 Swapped it for a @ridge wallet—sleek, durable, and way more dad-proof. This Father’s Day, upgrade your old man’s wallet like I did. Trust me, he’ll thank you later! Oh, and ask him who won our last round."

Ad

John Daly II shares a strong bond with his father, and he often shares pictures with him on his Instagram account. They competed at the PNC Championship in 2024 and had a decent outing, settling in a tie for eighth place with Team Korda and Team Cink. Team Langer won the tournament last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu. Know More