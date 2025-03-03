John Daly picked a $120 million Hollywood star and two other celebrities in his dream golf foursome on last month's podcast

John Daly picked $120 million Hollywood star Angelina Jolie, via Celebrity Networth, and two other celebrities for his dream foursome golf team. His last professional tournament was the PGA Tour Champions’ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at the Timuquana Country Club, where he withdrew after shooting 72 and 79 in the two rounds.

Daly isn't actively playing in any professional golf tournaments, but last month, he joined the Like a Farmer Podcast and shared how his dream foursome team would look:

“That’d be Angelina Jolie, Drew Barrymore, Halle Berry, and I have to put Anna in there—she’d get mad at me if I didn’t," Daly said.

Daly also shared about playing golf with the legendary singer Michael Jackson, saying:

"Great swing hits it pretty good. I haven't played with him at his course at 23 yet but played with him at the Bob Hope Classic. It was me, him, Joe Pesy, Rory Green and Charles Barkley, it was a blast," he said.

Following this, Daly also recalled another golf session at Tamaras Country Club, where he shot 63.

Daly turned professional in 1987 and bagged five PGA Tour titles after that. His first PGA Tour win came at the 1991 PGA Championship with 12 under 276, and his last PGA Tour triumph came at the 2004 Buick Invitational with 10 under 278. His last appearance was at the Open Championship, from where he withdrew, and he hasn't played any tournaments in 2025 yet.

John Daly talked about the benefits of Goodboy vodka during the podcast

After talking about John Daly's dream foursome team, he discussed his go-to Goodboy vodka in the same podcast. Sharing the benefits of his vodka, he added that Goodboy vodka was a no-carbonation drink:

“No carbonation, gluten free, no additive sugars and only 95 calories. We got raspberry, peach, blackberry and we got the lemonade…this won't be a fat because this tastes great. Alcohol is it really healthy for you but this could be one of the healthiest one, gluten-free. Whatever that means anymore but it's just a great drink I think there's a couple others out there that might do it but I've tasted then and there's nothing compares to this.”

Daly has been promoting the Goodboy vodka since 2023, after the brand launched John Daly cocktails. Goodboy Vodka is a Michigan-based company that combined vodka with iced tea and lemonade. The cans even have Daly's signature line, which is:

"Grip it & Rip it"

The Goodboy vodka was founded by Alex Pratt, and the brand was first launched in 2021. Daly shared that the Goodboy vodka supports lots of dogs and veterans with money.

