John Daly pocketed $780K at Augusta last year despite not playing the Masters

John Daly hasn't competed at Augusta National for the Masters for almost two decades. Despite that, Daly made around $780K during the Masters week last year, thanks to the restaurant chain Hooters.

Around a mile from the iconic Augusta National, Daly has been at the local branch of Hooters, which has become an annual meet-and-greet with the two-time Major championship winner. He sets up a shop in the parking lot of the Hooters on Washington Road.

John Daly sells merch, including hats for around $40, boxes of cigars with 20 4½-inch-long stogies. One of his staffers said he also sells signed golf balls for $10 and broke down the price as $1 for the ball and $9 for the signature.

The 58-year-old golfer said his goal during the Masters week is to eat, smoke and sell some sh**.

According to his team, last year, he sold about $780,000 worth of goods on the Hooters patio. However, thanks to the Monday rainout this year, his earnings are expected to exceed last year's numbers.

Meanwhile, John Daly last competed in the Masters in 2006, where he missed the cut, while his best finish at the Augusta National event came in 1993, when he finished T3 for the event.

So, as the focus is on Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau for the final round at Augusta National Golf Club, John Daly will also be in the spotlight among fans just a mile away from the course.

2025 Masters leaderboard

Here's the leaderboard going into the final round of the 2025 Masters:

1. Rory McIlroy: -12

2. Bryson DeChambeau: -10

3. Corey Conners: -8

T4. Patrick Reed: -6

T4. Ludvig Åberg: -6

T6. Jason Day: -5

T6. Scottie Scheffler: -5

T6. Shane Lowry: -5

T6. Justin Rose: -5

T10. Collin Morikawa: -4

T10. Sungjae Im: -4

T10. Zach Johnson: -4

T10. Nico Echavarria: -4

T10. Xander Schauffele: -4

T15. Tyrrell Hatton: -3

T15. Max Homa: -3

T17. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T17. Joaquin Niemann: -2

T17. Jon Rahm: -2

T17. Matt McCarty: -2

T21. Davis Riley: -1

T21. Daniel Berger: -1

T21. Sahith Theegala: -1

T21. Michael Kim: -1

T21. Maverick McNealy: -1

T21. Jordan Spieth: -1

T21. Viktor Hovland: -1

T28. Tommy Fleetwood: E

T28. Bubba Watson: E

T28. Max Greyserman: E

T28. Davis Thompson: E

T28. Tom Hoge: E

T33. Brian Campbell: +1

T33. Brian Harman: +1

T33. Patrick Cantlay: +1

T33. Sam Burns: +1

T33. Denny McCarthy: +1

T33. Harris English: +1

T33. Byeong Hun An: +1

T33. Rasmus Højgaard: +1

T41. Charl Schwartzel: +2

T41. Aaron Rai: +2

43. Justin Thomas: +3

T44. Akshay Bhatia: +4

T44. J.J. Spaun: +4

T44. Wyndham Clark: +4

T44. Matt Fitzpatrick: +4

T44. Nick Taylor: +4

T49. Danny Willett: +5

T49. J.T. Poston: +5

T49. Tom Kim: +5

T52. Min Woo Lee: +6

T52. Stephan Jaeger: +6

