John Daly reacts to 308k-IG followed creator cosplaying him to promote his beverage brand

John Daly reacted to 308k-followed Instagram influencer Briana Armbruster’s advertisement to promote Daly’s Good Boy vodka. Daly shares a lot of Good Boy vodka-related posts on his Instagram handle, and most of the posts are to promote the brand for better marketing.

Daly reshared an Instagram reel by Armbruster on her story. The influencer was seen playing golf on the greens, missing her shots. Initially, she was dressed in a black outfit, but after drinking Good Boy vodka, she turned into Daly with a white moustache and hair, wearing an outfit with the colors of the American flag. Daly reshared the cosplay video with a caption:

“Grip it & sip it!”

An Instagram influencer, Briana Armbruster ( via John Daly's Instagram story)

Daly last played at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational, finishing in T50 after scoring 6 over 222 with 74-76-72 over the three rounds. He also played at the Galleri Classic and the Hoag Classic to finish in T75 and T56 with a score of 7 over 223 and even-par 213, respectively.

In 2024, Daly played only two events on the PGA Tour, including the PGA Championship and the Open Championship, where he withdrew. His best finish came as a T22 at the American Family Insurance Championship after scoring 3 under 213 with 74-70-69 over the three rounds.

John Daly also played at the Kaulig Companies Championship, the Ally Challenge, Regions Tradition and the DICK'S Open in 2024 and finish in T56, T58, T60 and T61 with a score of 9 over 280, 2 over 218, 5 over 293 and 1 over 217, respectively.

John Daly teased his online fans about a unique contest at Augusta National

Before the Masters Tournament started at Augusta National, John Daly welcomed his fans for a round of golf on the PGA Tour major championship course. He paired up with Splash Sports, and the winner would receive $100 from the $350 purse.

Daly shared a post on his Instagram handle, talking about the same. His words read:

"🚨 Want to Play a Round of Golf with Me? ⛳Or maybe win $100K while watching the action in Augusta? 👀💰 Why not BOTH?! I’m teaming up with @splashsports for an epic contest with $350K in total prizes! 🏆 $100K to 1st place 🏌️‍♂️One lucky entrant will tee it up with me 🍻 (Yes, @goodboyvodka will be flowing!) And I'm giving away a SIGNED FLAG to one person who replies to this post and tags 2 friends. (US only) (Must be 21) 🔗 Click here or at the link in my bio to enter: https://bit.ly/42qUblv. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Instagram."

John Daly and Good Boy Vodka collaborated in 2023 to launch the John Daly Cocktail, and the Good Boy Vodka brand was founded by Alex Pratt.

