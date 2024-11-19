John Daly's Claret Jug sold for just under $400,000 at auction, falls short of Gary Player’s Jug’s selling price

John Daly's Claret Jug was put on auction on Thursday, November 7. The bidding ended on Sunday, November 17 with a total of 73 bids. The winning bid was placed by an unknown bidder for $392,181.60.

Daly's Claret Jug sold for approximately $90,000 less than Gary Player's, which fetched $481,068. Player's trophy was sold earlier this year at 'Golden Age Auctions', a leading auction house in golf.

Daly's trophy was also put on auction at the same venue. The Claret Jug is a prestigious trophy given to the winner of the Open Championship. However, the original trophy has to be returned to R&A prior to next year's tournament. The winner is then given a replica of the original trophy which is 90% of its size.

Trending

Daly won the tournament in 1995 against Italy's Costantino Rocca in a four-hole aggregate playoff at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland. He won a prize money of $199,375. The Golden Age Auctions' website described the trophy as:

"This players trophy is sterling silver (hallmarked), and measures 12 1/4" tall (50% scale of permanent traveling Claret Jug). The magnificent case measures 14 1/4" x 8 1/2", and is embossed with the R&A logo on its silk-lined interior."

It was Daly's second Major win after his 1991 PGA Championship win. Along with the trophy, the recent winner of the bid will also receive a letter of authenticity from John Daly.

This is not the first time the trophy has been put for auction. Daly sold his trophy in April 2015, almost a decade back. The buyer who bought the trophy from Daly in 2015 put the trophy on auction this time.

A list of notable Claret Jugs sold in auctions

Several Claret Jugs have been sold in various auctions with the latest being of John Daly. One of the first Claret Jugs to be auctioned belonged to Sam Snead in 2013.

Mark Calcavecchia's 1989 Claret Jug which he won in a playoff against Greg Norman and Wayne Grady, has also been sold, as per Today's Golfer.

Further, Tony Jacklin's 1969, Greg Norman's 1986 and Gary Player's 1974 Claret Jugs have been sold too.

The prices of the auctioned Claret Jugs are as follows:

Sam Snead's 1946 Claret Jug : Sold for $262,900 in 2013.

: Sold for $262,900 in 2013. Mark Calcavecchia's 1989 Claret Jug : Sold for $95,525.

: Sold for $95,525. Tony Jacklin's 1969 Claret Jug : Sold for $59,097.60 in 2016.

: Sold for $59,097.60 in 2016. Ben Curtis's 2003 Claret Jug : Sold for $40,364.40 in 2017.

: Sold for $40,364.40 in 2017. Greg Norman's 1986 Claret Jug : Sold for $88,809.60 in 2020.

: Sold for $88,809.60 in 2020. Gary Player's 1974 Claret Jug : Sold for $481,068 in 2024.

: Sold for $481,068 in 2024. John Daly's 1995 Claret Jug: Sold for $392,181 in 2024

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback