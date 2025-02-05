John Daly’s framed cigarette wins influencer Karin Hart’s approval as she shares photo

John Daly remains one of the biggest names in golf despite not being on the PGA Tour for several years now. His boisterous personality and unique on-course behavior endeared fans to him. One of the biggest things he was known for was his smoking and drinking, some of which happened while he was playing golf.

Perhaps the best evidence of that comes from golf influencer Karin Hart. The social media content creator shared a photo of Daly posing next to a signed photo of Daly's prime playing days. In fitting fashion, there was a cigarette framed under the photo.

John Daly's framed cigarette caught the eye of Karin Hart (Instagram/karinhart)

It was as if it was a piece of his attire from that day. In other sports, this type of memorabilia often has a section of the game-worn jersey, but the cigarette is what made it in for Daly. Hart captioned the photo:

"It's the framed cig that does it for me lol. Classic JD."

Once again fittingly, Daly was surrounded by drinks and used cigarettes. He and his companions were seated at a table with open drinks and an ashtray with several cigarette butts put out inside.

Daly has shared plenty of iconic stories from his playing days, and most of them involve a cigarette, drinks or both. He once talked about inviting Tiger Woods to drink with him.

He also started off the New Year by drinking a comically large alcoholic beverage, so he remains true to himself in every way. That includes framing a used cigarette with a signed photo of himself.

John Daly had to have emergency surgery

John Daly just had emergency surgery a few weeks ago, but he's not expected to miss a ton of time overall. After suffering a hand injury, Daly showed up in the hospital much to the surprise of his followers on social media. He sustained the injury following the PNC Championship in December.

John Daly had to have surgery on his hand (Image via Imagn)

Via SI, he said:

“Emergency hand surgery… thankful (it) went great and Doc McClimans for taking care of me. Be back playing in no time!”

Daly is expected to play 19 tournaments this year in various places across the United States. This came as part of a bit of a turbulent stretch of the year. He lost his home in the hurricanes that ravaged Florida.

He said:

“I’m just glad everyone is healthy, that’s the main thing. You live in Florida, you have to understand that’s going to happen, but not like this. I didn’t think it would be this bad.”

John Daly is still poised to be a consistent competitor on the PGA Tour Champions this year.

