John Daly’s girlfriend pens down a special birthday wish for her ‘bonus son’

This week, John Daly had a special reason to celebrate as his son, John Daly II, turned 21 on July 23. The young golfer, who competes on the Korn Ferry Tour, followed in his father’s footsteps and hails from Dardanelle, Arkansas.The 59-year-old golf legend took to Instagram to wish his son on his big day, posting a throwback photo of the two on the golf course wearing matching red and white maple leaf pants. He captioned the story:“Happy Birthday son! I'm so proud of the man you've become! Have the best day! 🙌🏼🎂 (my fav pic 😉)”Shortly after, Daly reshared a sweet birthday tribute from his longtime fiancée Anna Cladakis, who referred to Daly II as her “bonus son.” Her Instagram story featured a collage of six photos of Daly Jr. across the years, including golf events and family moments. She wrote:“Bonus son, I MAY NOT HAVE GIVEN YOU LIFE BUT YOU HAVE CERTAINLY MADE OUR LIFE BETTER! MY FAV 📸 OVER THE YEARS!! Happiest Birthday… Luv you! — ‘StepMom’ 🎉🎂😂”Screenshot of John Daly’s Instagram stories: Left: His birthday wish to son Daly II; Right: Areshared tribute from fiancée Anna Cladakis (via @pga_johndaly)Anna Cladakis, who has been dating Daly since 2007, keeps a relatively low profile online with a private Instagram account followed by just over 4,000 people. Daly proposed to her in 2014, but the couple has remained engaged without setting a wedding date. Cladakis often doubles as Daly’s caddie and business advisor, supporting him both on and off the course.Before meeting Cladakis, Daly went through four marriages in two decades. His first wife, Dale Crafton, came from a wealthy Arkansas family, and they divorced in 1990 after three years. In 1992, he married Bettye Fulford and had a daughter with her, but they separated within three years.That same year, Daly married his third wife, Paulette Dean, with whom he had another daughter. Their marriage ended in 1999. His fourth and final marriage was to Sherrie Miller in 2001. The couple had a son, John Daly Jr., in 2003, but the relationship ended in 2007. Despite the challenges in his personal life, Daly is a proud father of three: Shynah (with Fulford), Sierra (with Dean), and his only son, John Daly II (with Miller).John Daly celebrates his son's Southern Amateur win on InstagramJohn Daly’s son, John Daly II, recently picked up a major win at the 119th Southern Amateur Championship, held at The Blessings Golf Club in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Competing on his home course, the 21-year-old University of Arkansas senior finished at 10-under par, winning the title by five strokes.Daly II had a strong final round of 68 and stood out throughout the tournament with 20 birdies over 54 holes. He pulled ahead early with three consecutive birdies on holes 4 through 6 during the opening round, leaving behind top competitors Garrett Endicott and Wells Williams.Proud of his son’s performance, Daly took to Instagram to share a photo of Daly II next to his trophy, writing:&quot;One Proud Daddy!!! 🏆&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEarlier in the year, Daly II also won the Columbia Spring Invitational with a standout round that included two eagles and six birdies. He is currently ranked No. 263 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and has played 27 events this season.