John Daly’s legendary photo with 6 Hooters girls comes to light as chain prepared for bankruptcy

John Daly's old photo with six Hooters waitresses has gone viral again. The news just dropped that the longstanding casual dining restaurant chain is set to officially file for bankruptcy.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The picture involves John Daly, a professional golfer, standing in front of a Hooters restaurant with six waitresses in various uniforms. One might mistake him for a casual patron, as he's wearing a St. Louis Cardinals t-shirt and flip-flops.

However, this casual nature has long been a staple of Daly's personality, and this photo is a fitting tribute to that. It may also be an appropriate send-off for the franchise.

In 2024, Hooters shut down several locations that were struggling to make money. They were just the latest part of a trend of similar casual dining chains closing their doors. They faced, according to Tribune, "pressure from current market conditions," but they said then that they were still opening locations.

Ad

Per the reports, the restaurant is still confident because it is "highly resilient and relevant" even after four decades. Hooters is not the only restaurant chain to face major financial struggles, though. Applebees and Red Lobster, among many others, have gone down this road, too.

It's important to note that Hooters has not yet officially filed for bankruptcy, just that they have planned to do so. Additionally, bankruptcy does not mean the restaurant will cease to exist. For example, Red Lobster filed for bankruptcy but is still operating at many locations.

Ad

The resurfaced photo of Daly at a Hooters location had nearly 50,000 views in less than two hours at the time of writing. It also had over 200 likes.

John Daly provides advice for new golfers

When he's not enjoying himself off the course, like at a Hooters or with a comically large glass of vodka, John Daly is still a professional golfer. He's on the PGA Tour Champions now and occasionally makes a Major tournament start.

Ad

He wants to impart what he knows to would-be golfers, too. A few weeks ago, he shared some advice for struggling golfers on how to strike the ball well with an iron.

John Daly shared some advice for golfers (Imagn)

Via Golf.com, he said:

Ad

“Let’s shorten the club. I just choke down and hit it normal — like a chip, almost. Swing gets a little shorter, but the ball is going to be more solid because the shaft is a little stiffer and the club is a little shorter. So, your chances of hitting a solid shot are much better than you are trying to grip an eight iron on the heel of the grip thinking it’s going to make you hit it longer.”

He said this is the best piece of advice he can give to amateurs to improve their approach shots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback