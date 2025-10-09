John Daly’s son posts a heartfelt message after his recent achievement

John Daly’s son posted a heartfelt message after a recent victory. Daly’s son won a collegiate-level event at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, with a two-stroke victory. After his victory, John Daly II took to his Instagram handle and shared his playing experience.Daly II shared six photos from the tournament at the Blessings Golf Club, the first of which was with his father, John Daly, who attended the event. With that, he wrote a caption thanking everyone for the week and everyone who came out to support him.What a week with @razorbackmgolf. Thank you to everyone who came out and supported. Very thankful and blessed to be a champion at the Blessings again!! #woopigsooie #team #dub View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDaly II scored 214 in total at the recent event after shooting 73, 72, and 69 over the three rounds. Before this event, the golfer played at the Bearcat Invitational, the Carmel Cup, the U.S. Amateur Championship, and the Western Amateur Championship, finishing in second place, nineteenth place, fifth place, and forty-fifth place, respectively.In 2025, Daly II also won the Southern Amateur Championship and had a third-place finish at the Northeast Amateur Invitational.When John Daly shared his experience of winning an event with his son at the PNC ChampionshipJohn Daly and John Daly II mostly appeared together to play as a pair at the PNC Championships, which was a parent-child tournament taking place in fall after the regular PGA Tour season ended. The Team Daly had their last PNC Championship triumph in 2021, and following that, John Daly joined the press conference to talk about his playing experience with his son. His words were ( via ASAP Sports):“Holidays everything and, just playing golf with my son every day when I can is just awesome. To watch him grow up to do the things he could do with a golf ball and a swing that's so perfect, but saving my you know what from putting yesterday, and he played phenomenal and I helped him with a few shots here and there. But it was just an awesome weekend, and PNC and Teo (Sodeman) and Alastair (Johnston) and all the volunteers and this whole community, it's just a blast coming here every year.”The young golfer also added about his winning experience. He shared:“Every year we always try and win but this was the year just enjoyed it and being here playing with him in the holidays. I guess that's what happens, when you win, I don't know, it's awesome. All the volunteers are great like he said, the PNC, all the military guys and everyone…Like I said earlier, someone interviewed me, it's just making the move from junior golf to college golf. I have plenty of time. I'm still young. So just trying to get more reps in in the college field. ”Team Daly settled for T8 at the 2024 PNC Championship, and Team Daly landed at T5 at the 2023 PNC Championship.