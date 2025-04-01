John Daly's son wins first-ever collegiate tournament at Columbia Spring Invitational

John Daly's son, John Daly II, won his first-ever collegiate tournament at the Columbia Spring Invitational. The 36-hole event was played at Rolling Green Golf Club in Springfield, Pennsylvania, on Monday, March 31.

Daly II played for the University of Arkansas Razorbacks at the event. He scored 70 and 69 in the two rounds and finished with an aggregate score of 1-under 139. After two rounds, he was tied for first position with Mathew Lin of Yale and Tyler Brand of Dartmouth. He won the title in the playoffs.

After scoring an even par 70 in the first round in the morning, John Daly II started with a bogey on the third hole. He rebounded with five birdies, an eagle against four bogeys, and a double bogey to force a playoff.

John Daly took to Instagram and shared a picture of his son with a smile, with the winner's glass plate. He captioned the story:

"Congrats to my son @johndalyll for winning the 36 hole @culionsmgolf (trophy emoji) #soproud"

Daly II's team, Arkansas, finished second at the team event after finishing with a score of +11 under. Yale won the team event with 7-under while Dartmouth finished third with 24-over.

Let's take a look at the team event standings at the Columbia Spring Invitational:

1. Yale 286-281=567 / +7

2. Arkansas 289-282=571 / +11

3. Dartmouth 297-287=584 / +24

4. Columbia 296-293=589 / +29

5. Bryant 300-294=594 / +34

6. Lafayette. 298-297=595 / +35

7. Rider 294-303=597 / +37

8. Monmouth 307-292=599 / +39

9. Manhattan 308-297=605 / +45

10. Merimack 310-296=606 / +46

11. Villanova 306-305=611 / +51

12. Saint Francis (Pa.) 313-312+625 / +65

A look at John Daly II's amateur golf career

John Daly II attended Montverde Academy in Florida for high school. In 2021, he was named a 2021 second-team Rolex Junior All-American. He won the Sung Hyun Park Junior Championship and had seven top-10 finishes in 2020-21.

In 2021, junior Daly joined the University of Arkansas 2021. He competed in only one event in his first year and redshirted in his second year.

In the third year, 2023-24, Daly II competed in eight events and had a scoring average of 71.78, which was the 24th best in Razorback history. In his eight events, he had six top-20 and top-10 finishes. Last year, he also qualified for the 2024 U.S. Amateur after winning a playoff at Brook Hollow. Talking about his love for golf, he said:

"I just like playing golf. I grew up around it, basically born into it. Played a lot of sports growing up, but I think golf was the one that I was always going to play."

Daly II has competed in nine PNC Championships with his father. The father-son duo won in 2021 and finished as runner-up in 2018 and 2022.

