John Daly shares good ‘news’ for his ‘New Jersey’ fans

John Daly is a two-time major championship winner and one of the most well-known golfers. He recently shared some good news with all his fans in New Jersey, revealing that his famous cocktail from Good Boy Vodka has now officially landed and available in the US state.

Good Boy Vodka, in collaboration with Daly, shared a post with the news on Instagram. In the video, Daly could be heard saying:

"Hey, New Jersey. John Daly here, yes, the non-carbonated drink is coming to your state. The new John Daly cocktail is raspberry, peach, blackberry, and lemonade. It's only 95 calories, it's gluten free, you are gonna love it, can't wait to see you in New Jersey."

Good Boy Vodka shared a long caption and asked fans where they should roll out next, and asked them to drop the name of the city in the comments section.

"Start spreading the news... Good Boy Vodka and the John Daly cocktail have officially landed in NEW JERSEY! 🐾🍋⛳️ Ready-to-drink and ready to raise a can on the golf course, the beach, or wherever you sip best. Where should we roll out next? Drop your city below 👇."

Meanwhile, Daly is a partner with the brand, and his popularity across the country has contributed to Good Boy Vodka's growth.

A look back at John Daly's golfing career

John Daly became a pro golfer in 1987 and joined the PGA Tour in 1991. He registered his first major championship win as he won the 1991 PGA Championship and became a well-known name due to his flamboyance and unorthodox way of playing and looking at things.

His second major championship win came in 1995, with a win at the Open Championship, which marked his second and final major win of his career. He saw plenty of highs during the 1990s, but sadly couldn't hold onto them as his career started going downwards, with his last PGA Tour win coming in 2004.

Even though Daly won the 2021 PNC Championship along with his son, it wasn't an official PGA Tour event but an exhibition event for major winners and their family members.

The 59-year-old golfer is now in the twilight of his career and only competes on the PGA Tour Champions. He won his first and only senior event trophy in 2017, and has been struggling a lot with his game in recent years.

So far this year, Daly has competed in five events with one withdrawal. He has made $12,824 as official money on the PGA Tour Champions this year.

Here's how Daly has performed in all the PGA Tour Champions events so far.

Hoag Classic, T56, E

The Galleri Classic, T75, +7

James Hardie Pro Football Hall of Fame Invitational, T50, +6

Insperity Invitational, 77, +27

Regions Tradition, W/D, -

