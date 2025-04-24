John Daly shares a heartfelt message for his fiancée on social media

John Daly shared a heartfelt message for his fiancée on Instagram. Daly often uses social media to share life-related and career-related posts. Recently, he posted about his fiancée Anna Cladakis on his Instagram story.

Daly shared a photo of himself with his fiancée and wrote about her generous contribution to a charity program. He wrote:

“To my amazing fiancé, thank you for your unwavering hard work & generous heart that made our charity event this week such a huge success! Your dedication and compassion are truly inspiring!”

John Daly and Anna Cladakis (via John Daly's Instagram story)

Daly’s ex-wife, Sherrie Miller, who was also his fourth wife, filed a lawsuit against Cladakis for breaking their marriage. Miller and Daly married in 2001 and separated in 2007. After that, Miller sued Cladakis for unspecified damages in her marriage.

According to Miller, Daly and Cladakis got physically involved during the tenure of separation before the divorce was finally granted in 2010. Hence, Miller took the case to the Mississippi Supreme Court, which recognised alienation of affection as an accountable offence.

However, Sherrie Miller had to prove that the infidelity took place on the grounds of Mississippi, and Anna Cladakis, along with John Daly, claimed that they didn't live there. Therefore, the Mississippi court had no interest in the matter.

When Anna Cladakis shared her journey in golf with John Daly

In 2016, Golf.com’s YouTube channel shared a video of Anna Cladakis sharing her golf journey with John Daly. Cladakis said in the video:

“I’m Anna Cladakis I'm John Daly’s fiancé, caddy, mental coach, fashion designer, home school teacher for the kids and entertainment director for him. I've been dating John Daly for a seven-and-a-half close to eight years. I wasn't much into golf growing up but I met John Daly and golf kinda incorporated it and it really took a liking to me and just picked it up since.”

She continued, “I’m going almost on two years caddying for him and every week when he is playing his caddie had had trouble with his knees. He literally had eight hours to find somebody and I said I mean why even hire somebody else I mean I'm there I walk every hole and mentally always keep him calm and coach him,” she added.

Cladakis shared that she loved caddying for Daly since she enjoyed watching him play. Daly last participated at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational, where he finished at T50 with a score of 6 over (222). He also played at the Galleri Classic and the Hoag Classic to finish at T75 and T56 with 7 over and even-par, respectively.

