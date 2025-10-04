John Daly shares heartfelt message following son's Blessing Collegiate golf victory

John Daly sent a heartfelt message on his son's incredible victory at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. John Daly II won his second Collegiate event on October 1 by two strokes. He had an amazing outing in the three-day event and finally won the title.

Daly was there to cheer for his son during the event and celebrated it with him. Arkansas Men's Golf shared a heartfelt video of the father-son celebration on its Instagram account. The veteran golfer reshared the video on his Instagram story along with a heartfelt message for his son.

"Nothing better than seeing your son pull off a win," he wrote.

It was notably the second win for John Daly II after he won the Southern Amateur Championship this past summer. He has been incredible with his game this season in Collegiate golf events.

Daly II settled in solo sixth at the Orlando International Amateur Championship and then in fourth at the New Year's Invitational. He found himself in contention to win the Northeast Amateur Invitational but settled in third place and then was the runner-up at The Bearcat Invitational. He had 11 finishes in the top 10 in his Collegiate career, and now the victory tally increased to two.

When John Daly expressed his feelings about playing with his son at the PNC Championship

The PNC Championship sees a stellar field of the top-ranked players playing alongside their family members. John Daly and his son have not missed the event in the last few editions.

They have been one of the successful father-son duos in the popular tournament, which takes place at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club. In 2021, John Daly and John Daly II registered a two-stroke win over Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods, and the following year they finished runner-up. The duo competed in last year's edition as well and tied for eighth place.

Following his win in 2021, in the post-round press conference, Daly opened up about playing with his son. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"Just playing golf with my son every day when I can is just awesome. To watch him grow up to do the things he could do with a golf ball and a swing that's so perfect, but saving my you know what from putting yesterday, and he played phenomenal and I helped him with a few shots here and there."

Meanwhile, this season, on the PGA Tour Champions, Daly had played in ten events but struggled to have any notable finish. His best was at the American Family Insurance Championship, tied for 27th. In his last outing at the Sanford International, he withdrew from the competition after playing the opening round of 88.

