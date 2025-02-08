John Daly shows the dog behind ‘Good Boy Vodka’ brand in latest promo

John Daly, the two-time major champion recently gave fans a closer look at the inspiration behind his brand, "Good Boy Vodka". On Saturday, February 8, Daly shared an Instagram stories post featuring the dog. The reel was originally shared by Aaron Tucker, whose pet dog is the face of the brand Good Boy Vodka. Daly also put a good doggo GIF over the story.

In the shared video, the dog could be seen running towards the golf cart, grabbing a drink out of the bag, and handing it to someone. Added to that, Good Boy Vodka isn't just another liquor brand, it also supports veterans and K9 service dogs.

It offers ready-to-drink cocktails, inspired by Daly himself featuring a blend of natural tea, fruit juice, and premium vodka. It's crafted for those who want a clean yet flavorful drink with zero sugar, zero carbs, and just 95 calories.

Daly's involvement in Good Boy Vodka is an addition to his long list of business ventures. Outside of Golf, he marked his name as a course designer, working on projects such as Blarney Golf Resort in Ireland and Thundering Waters Golf Club in Canada.

He also owns JD Designs, which deals with course architecture. In addition, he had dabbled in the food industry with John Daly Pizza. Apart from that, his fans were concerned after he went for an emergency surgery in January 2025.

John Daly gave health update following his surgery

John Daly is on the mend after undergoing emergency surgery for a left hand condition that forced him to step away from multiple tournaments in 2024. He withdrew from the Chubb Classic and PGA Championship last year.

He shared the update on his health on Instagram, posting a hospital photo with a bandaged left hand and thanking his doctor for helping him get back on track. He captioned the post:

"Thank you to Doc McClimans for getting me mended back! Should be hitting em again soon! Thx for all the messages❤️‍🩹🏌️‍♀️"

In addition to that, Daly has remained a unique figure in professional golf. After bursting onto the PGA Tour in 1991 with his triumph at the PGA Championship, he became a fan favorite. Throughout his career, he saw major highs such as being named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year in his debut season and later earning PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year in 2004.

He boasts a whopping career earnings of $12 million (per Sportrac), His endorsement deals include companies such as SUNFISH, LoudMouth, and SuperStroke Grips, among others. he marked his name in the gaming world, appearing as an instructor in John Daly's ProStroke Golf, a 2010 video game.

