John Daly and son have a golf day out with Basketball Hall of Famer

John Daly and his son had a golf day out with Basketball Hall of Famer John Calipari. Daly often shares about his golf outings on social media, and yet again, the golfer shared a post after he had a round of golf with the American basketball coach.

Daly shared an Instagram story posted by his son John Daly II, and in the story, Daly was at the Blessings Golf Club and was joined by Daly II, John Calipari, and Brad Calipari. The story was captioned with a write-up that said:

“Great day w/my son & oh a great coach!”

John Daly with John Calipari ( via John Daly's Instagram story)

1993 NBA World champion Darrell Walker also shared a post with John Daly and Calipari. He shared four photos on Instagram and wrote a caption that read:

"I had a great time at Herman’s in Fayetteville catching up with Coach John Calipari, John Daly, and friends"

John Daly played only four tournaments in 2025 and played a full season in 2024.

How did John Daly perform in the 2025 and 2024 seasons?

John Daly’s best finish in 2025 was a T50 at the James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational with 6 over. His last tournament in 2025 was the Regions Tradition, where he withdrew after scoring 2 over. In 2024, Daly's best finish was a T22 at the American Family Insurance Championship with 3 under. His last event in 2024 was the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, where he withdrew after scoring 7 over. Here's a list of Daly's 2025 and 2024 performances:

2025 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: T56, 71-69-73, 213 (E)

The Galleri Classic at the Mission Hills Country Club: T75, 80-74-69, 223 (+7)

James Hardie Pro-Football HOF Invitational at The Old Course at Broken Sound Club: T50, 74-76-72, 222 (+6)

Insperity Invitational at the Woodlands CC: 77th position, 79-83-81, 243 (+27)

Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: Withdrawn, 30, 30 (+2)

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

PGA Championship at the Valhalla Golf Club: Withdrawn, 82, 82 (+11)

The Open at the Royal Troon Golf Course: Withdrawn, 82, 82 (+11)

2024 PGA TOUR Champions Tournaments

Chubb Classic at the Tiburón Golf Club: Withdrawn

Trophy Hassan II at the Royal Golf Dar Es Salam: 65, 76-87-83, 246 (+27)

Hoag Classic at the Newport Beach Country Club: 76, 74-75-79, 228 (+15)

The Galleri Classic at the Mission Hills Country Club: T75, 75-81-74, 230 (+14)

Invited Celebrity Classic at the Las Colinas Country Club: T77, 79-72, 151 (+9)

Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands CC: 76, 77-82, 159 (+15)

Regions Tradition at the Greystone Golf & Country Club: T60, 69-74-77-73, 293 (+5)

Principal Charity Classic at the Wakonda Club: 73, 71-74-73, 218 (+2)

American Family Insurance Championship at the University Ridge GC: T22, 74-70-69, 213 (-3)

DICK'S Open at the En-Joie GC: T61, 69-70-78, 217 (+1)

Kaulig Companies Championship at the Firestone CC (South Course): T56, 74-72-70-73, 289 (+9)

Senior Open pres. by Rolex at the Carnoustie Golf Links: Withdrawn

Rogers Charity Classic at the Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club: T68, 67-75-70, 212 (+2)

The Ally Challenge at the Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club: T58, 74-75-69, 218 (+2)

Ascension Charity Classic at the Norwood Hills Country Club: T64, 68-73-76, 217 (+4)

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS at the Timuquana Country Club: Withdrawn

