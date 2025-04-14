John Daly takes up a serious issue from a golf tournament, turns it into a funny moment

John Daly understands that golf can be a dangerous sport, as fans or patrons in the gallery are sometimes in harm's way. A mishit drive or tee shot can go careening toward fans just behind roped-off lines. The ball can go anywhere, and it can and sometimes does hit people.

That happened at a golf tournament, where an errant tee shot landed in a sea of people. The golfer who made the swing shouted, but it was too late. A fan was hit on the back and crumpled over.

A prominent Instagram creator took that scenario and turned it into a hilarious joke that got Daly's stamp of approval. A player with a bruised eye from being hit with the golf ball said that he was fine and just wanted to go to Hooters and see Daly.

Daly, who was stationed at the Augusta Hooters for the Masters Tournament last week, shared the meme on Instagram story.

The former PGA Tour golfer has become a staple of the community there as he signs autographs, sells memorabilia and meets and greets fans who come to see Daly, who isn't even competing in the Masters.

John Daly made more selling wares at Hooters than playing in the Masters

Every year, John Daly parks at the Hooters near Augusta National and sets out to make some money. He signs golf balls for $10, sells other items he has and ends up making out well despite not playing a single round of golf.

The Masters is a Major tournament has a prize purse of $21 million, slightly up from 2024's $20 million. Per FOX Sports, Daly made $780,000 last year from selling things at Hooters.

John Daly sells things at Hooters (Image via Imagn)

That would've been akin to playing in the Masters this year and finishing tied for fifth.

Bryson DeChambeau and Sungjae Im tied for that spot and took home $798,000 each. Daly was expected to outdo his 2024 total this year, so it's reasonable to think he might've earned more than two top-five players from the field.

The reason for it is that John Daly is much loved by golf fans. Jason Gamble, a fan who made the trip to see Daly, said (via ESPN)::

"He's like the guy in your golf group. He's just a lot better. We're all ex-athletes, football, basketball, but it doesn't necessarily translate to golf. So when you see somebody that makes the game look as easy as John does, it's easy to appreciate that type of talent, and he's just an everyday guy. He's the guy you want in your foursome."

As his legend continues to grow, Daly continues to cash out every year at the local Hooters.

