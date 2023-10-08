John Daly withdraws from the 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends

After playing two rounds, John Daly withdrew from the 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends. He did not give an official statement for the withdrawal. He played two rounds of 76 and 78 to finish with a score of 154.
Following the two rounds of the 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends Brett Quigley topped the leaderboard with a score of under 10. He will enter the third and final round with a one-stroke lead over Jerry Kelly.
The PGA Tour Champions tournament is underway at Timuquana Country Club in Florida and will have its finale on Sunday, October 8. Quigley played two rounds of 67 to score 10-under 134 to top the leaderboard.
Daly last played at Sanford International and tied for seventh place. He has previously withdrawn from the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and then from the Ascension Charity Classic.
Here are the results of all the tournaments John Daly played at the Champions Tour in 2023:
Cologuard Classic
- Venue: Omni Tucson National
- Result: 75
- Score: 81-79-72
- Prize money: $1,364
Hoag Classic
- Venue: Newport Beach Country Club
- Result: T69
- Score: 72-72-72
- Prize money: $1,700
The Galleri Classic
- Venue: Mission Hills Country Club
- Result: T38
- Score: 72-69-72
- Prize money: $11,660
Insperity Invitational
- Venue: The Woodlands CC
- Result: 74
- Score: 72-78-79
- Prize money: $1,782
Regions Tradition
- Venue: Greystone Golf & Country Club
- Result: T65
- Score: 75-76-71-73
- Prize money: $2,875
KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship
- Venue: Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco
- Result: Withdrawn (E)
DICK'S Sporting Goods Open
- Venue: En-Joie GC
- Result: 75
- Score: 75-81-75
- Prize money: $1,302
Kaulig Companies Championship
- Venue: Firestone CC (South Course)
- Result: T53
- Score: 70-82-69-72
- Prize money: $7,875
Shaw Charity Classic
- Venue: Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club
- Result: T57
- Score: 73-68-69
- Prize money: $4,440
The Ally Challenge
- Venue: Warwick Hills G&CC
- Result: 77
- Score: 81-74-71
- Prize money: $1,188
Ascension Charity Classic
- Venue: Norwood Hills Country Club
- Result: Withdrawn
- Score: 74-39
Sanford International
- Venue: Minnehaha Country Club
- Result: T7
- Score: 66-64-70
- Prize money: $64,000
Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS
- Venue: Timuquana Country Club
- Result: Withdrawn
- Score: 76-78
2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends Sunday Tee Times
The 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends Championship will have its finale on Sunday, October 8. Golfers will tee off at 9:19 a.m. ET with Alex Cejka, Clark Dennis and Stephen Ames teeing off on the first hole, while Jeff Sluman, Boo Weekley and Vijay Singh will start their game on the tenth hole.
Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends Championship:
No. 1 tee
- 9:19 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Clark Dennis, Stephen Ames.
- 9:29 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Scott Dunlap, Shane Bertsch.
- 9:40 a.m. -- Mark Hensby, Jeff Maggert Ken Tanigawa.
- 9:50 a.m. -- Tim Petrovic, Rod Pampling, Y.E Yang.
- 10:01 a.m. -- Rocco Mediate, Paul Stankowski, Billy Mayfair.
- 10:11 a.m. -- Thonghcai Jaidee, Bob Estes, Stuart Appleby.
- 10:22 a.m. -- Paul Goydos, Joe Durant, Rob Labritz.
- 10:32 a.m. -- John Senden, Matt Gogel, Tim O’Neal.
- 10:43 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Glen Day, Retief Goosen.
- 10:53 a.m. -- Carlos Franco, Robert Karlsson, Ernie Els.
- 11:04 a.m. -- Billy Andrade, Kirk Triplett, Steven Alker.
- 11:14 a.m. -- Miguel Angel Jimenez, Richard Green, Scott Parel.
- 11:25 a.m. -- Brett Quigley, Jerry Kelly, Steve Flesch.
No. 10 tee
- 9:19 a.m. -- Jeff Sluman, Boo Weekley, Vijay Singh.
- 9:29 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Jim Furyk, Jason Bohn.
- 9:40 a.m. -- Harrison Frazar, Arjun Atwal, Scott Verplank.
- 9:50 a.m. -- Davis Love III, Dicky Pride, David Duval.
- 10:01 a.m. -- Tim Herron, Tom Pernice Jr., Brian Cooper.
- 10:11 a.m. -- Mario Tiziani, John Huston, Chris DiMarco.
- 10:22 a.m. -- Gibby Gilbert III, Marco Dawson, David McKenzie.
- 10:32 a.m. -- Mark Walker, Len Mattiace, Fred Funk.
- 10:43 a.m. -- Olin Browne, Jesper Parnevik, Corey Pavin.
- 10:53 a.m. -- Scott McCarron, Woody Austin, David Branshaw.
- 11:04 a.m. -- Steve Jones, Wes Short Jr., Lee Janzen.
- 11:14 a.m. -- Frank Lickliter II, Mark Calcavecchia.
- 11:25 a.m. -- Ken Duke, Duffy Waldorf.