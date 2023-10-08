John Daly withdraws from the 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends

After playing two rounds, John Daly withdrew from the 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends. He did not give an official statement for the withdrawal. He played two rounds of 76 and 78 to finish with a score of 154.

Following the two rounds of the 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends Brett Quigley topped the leaderboard with a score of under 10. He will enter the third and final round with a one-stroke lead over Jerry Kelly.

The PGA Tour Champions tournament is underway at Timuquana Country Club in Florida and will have its finale on Sunday, October 8. Quigley played two rounds of 67 to score 10-under 134 to top the leaderboard.

Daly last played at Sanford International and tied for seventh place. He has previously withdrawn from the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and then from the Ascension Charity Classic.

Here are the results of all the tournaments John Daly played at the Champions Tour in 2023:

Cologuard Classic

Venue: Omni Tucson National

Result: 75

Score: 81-79-72

Prize money: $1,364

Hoag Classic

Venue: Newport Beach Country Club

Result: T69

Score: 72-72-72

Prize money: $1,700

The Galleri Classic

Venue: Mission Hills Country Club

Result: T38

Score: 72-69-72

Prize money: $11,660

Insperity Invitational

Venue: The Woodlands CC

Result: 74

Score: 72-78-79

Prize money: $1,782

Regions Tradition

Venue: Greystone Golf & Country Club

Result: T65

Score: 75-76-71-73

Prize money: $2,875

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship

Venue: Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco

Result: Withdrawn (E)

DICK'S Sporting Goods Open

Venue: En-Joie GC

Result: 75

Score: 75-81-75

Prize money: $1,302

Kaulig Companies Championship

Venue: Firestone CC (South Course)

Result: T53

Score: 70-82-69-72

Prize money: $7,875

Shaw Charity Classic

Venue: Canyon Meadows Golf & Country Club

Result: T57

Score: 73-68-69

Prize money: $4,440

The Ally Challenge

Venue: Warwick Hills G&CC

Result: 77

Score: 81-74-71

Prize money: $1,188

Ascension Charity Classic

Venue: Norwood Hills Country Club

Result: Withdrawn

Score: 74-39

Sanford International

Venue: Minnehaha Country Club

Result: T7

Score: 66-64-70

Prize money: $64,000

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS

Venue: Timuquana Country Club

Result: Withdrawn

Score: 76-78

2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends Sunday Tee Times

The 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends Championship will have its finale on Sunday, October 8. Golfers will tee off at 9:19 a.m. ET with Alex Cejka, Clark Dennis and Stephen Ames teeing off on the first hole, while Jeff Sluman, Boo Weekley and Vijay Singh will start their game on the tenth hole.

Here are the tee times for the final round of the 2023 Constellation Furyk and Friends Championship:

No. 1 tee

9:19 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Clark Dennis, Stephen Ames.

9:29 a.m. -- Bernhard Langer, Scott Dunlap, Shane Bertsch.

9:40 a.m. -- Mark Hensby, Jeff Maggert Ken Tanigawa.

9:50 a.m. -- Tim Petrovic, Rod Pampling, Y.E Yang.

10:01 a.m. -- Rocco Mediate, Paul Stankowski, Billy Mayfair.

10:11 a.m. -- Thonghcai Jaidee, Bob Estes, Stuart Appleby.

10:22 a.m. -- Paul Goydos, Joe Durant, Rob Labritz.

10:32 a.m. -- John Senden, Matt Gogel, Tim O’Neal.

10:43 a.m. -- Steve Stricker, Glen Day, Retief Goosen.

10:53 a.m. -- Carlos Franco, Robert Karlsson, Ernie Els.

11:04 a.m. -- Billy Andrade, Kirk Triplett, Steven Alker.

11:14 a.m. -- Miguel Angel Jimenez, Richard Green, Scott Parel.

11:25 a.m. -- Brett Quigley, Jerry Kelly, Steve Flesch.

No. 10 tee

9:19 a.m. -- Jeff Sluman, Boo Weekley, Vijay Singh.

9:29 a.m. -- Mike Weir, Jim Furyk, Jason Bohn.

9:40 a.m. -- Harrison Frazar, Arjun Atwal, Scott Verplank.

9:50 a.m. -- Davis Love III, Dicky Pride, David Duval.

10:01 a.m. -- Tim Herron, Tom Pernice Jr., Brian Cooper.

10:11 a.m. -- Mario Tiziani, John Huston, Chris DiMarco.

10:22 a.m. -- Gibby Gilbert III, Marco Dawson, David McKenzie.

10:32 a.m. -- Mark Walker, Len Mattiace, Fred Funk.

10:43 a.m. -- Olin Browne, Jesper Parnevik, Corey Pavin.

10:53 a.m. -- Scott McCarron, Woody Austin, David Branshaw.

11:04 a.m. -- Steve Jones, Wes Short Jr., Lee Janzen.

11:14 a.m. -- Frank Lickliter II, Mark Calcavecchia.

11:25 a.m. -- Ken Duke, Duffy Waldorf.