John Deere Classic 2023 field and player rankings explored

After a successful Rocket Mortgage Classic outing in Detroit, the PGA Tour is now headed to Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic. The event is set to tee off at the Deere Run in Silvis from July 6 to July 9. Much like last week’s outing, the American circuit event will feature a strong 156-player field.

The John Deere Classic is the 38th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. It will see golfers compete for the $7.4 million purse on offer. Apart from the prize money, the tournament will also offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.

The event will be headlined by the likes of JT Poston, Cameron Young, Russell Henley and Chris Kirk, among others. It is pertinent to note that Poston is the defending champion.

The John Deere Classic will have eight of the top 50 in the OWGR among the top contenders. It is noteworthy that the event will not feature any player from the top 15 of the world rankings. Coming off the back of the US Open and multiple big purse events, several top-rated players have decided to sit this one out.

2023 John Deere Classic field

Top 50 ranked players in the 2023 John Deere Classic field:

19 - Cameron Young

29 - Russell Henley

34 - Denny McCarthy

37 - Sepp Straka

41 - Chris Kirk

42 - Emiliano Grillo

47 – Taylor Moore

50 - Seamus Power

The complete field for the John Deere Classic:

Ludvig Aberg

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Ricky Barnes

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Zac Blair

Jonas Blixt

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Jonathan Byrd

Marcus Byrd

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Eric Cole

Chad Collins

Trevor Cone

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Harrison Endycott

Derek Ernst

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Jay Giannetto

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Will Gordon

Tano Goya

Brent Grant

Cody Gribble

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Nick Hardy

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Peter Kuest

Tommy Kuhl

Martin Laird

Derek Lamely

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

K.H. Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Taylor Montgomery

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Grayson Murray

Matt NeSmith

S.Y. Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Augusto Núñez

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Ryan Palmer

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

D.A. Points

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Chad Ramey

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Patrick Rodgers

Kevin Roy

Sam Ryder

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Matti Schmid

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brandt Snedeker

Kyle Stanley

Ross Steelman

Sam Stevens

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Jimmy Walker

Nick Watney

Trevor Werbylo

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

Carl Yuan

More details on the 2023 John Deere Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.

