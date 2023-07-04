John Deere Classic 2023 field and player rankings explored

After a successful Rocket Mortgage Classic outing in Detroit, the PGA Tour is now headed to Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic. The event is set to tee off at the Deere Run in Silvis from July 6 to July 9. Much like last week’s outing, the American circuit event will feature a strong 156-player field.
The John Deere Classic is the 38th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season. It will see golfers compete for the $7.4 million purse on offer. Apart from the prize money, the tournament will also offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner.
The event will be headlined by the likes of JT Poston, Cameron Young, Russell Henley and Chris Kirk, among others. It is pertinent to note that Poston is the defending champion.
The John Deere Classic will have eight of the top 50 in the OWGR among the top contenders. It is noteworthy that the event will not feature any player from the top 15 of the world rankings. Coming off the back of the US Open and multiple big purse events, several top-rated players have decided to sit this one out.
2023 John Deere Classic field
Top 50 ranked players in the 2023 John Deere Classic field:
- 19 - Cameron Young
- 29 - Russell Henley
- 34 - Denny McCarthy
- 37 - Sepp Straka
- 41 - Chris Kirk
- 42 - Emiliano Grillo
- 47 – Taylor Moore
- 50 - Seamus Power
The complete field for the John Deere Classic:
- Ludvig Aberg
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Ricky Barnes
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Zac Blair
- Jonas Blixt
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Jonathan Byrd
- Marcus Byrd
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Eric Cole
- Chad Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Harrison Endycott
- Derek Ernst
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Jay Giannetto
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Will Gordon
- Tano Goya
- Brent Grant
- Cody Gribble
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Nick Hardy
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Peter Kuest
- Tommy Kuhl
- Martin Laird
- Derek Lamely
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- K.H. Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Montgomery
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Grayson Murray
- Matt NeSmith
- S.Y. Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Augusto Núñez
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Ryan Palmer
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- D.A. Points
- J.T. Poston
- Seamus Power
- Chad Ramey
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Patrick Rodgers
- Kevin Roy
- Sam Ryder
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brandt Snedeker
- Kyle Stanley
- Ross Steelman
- Sam Stevens
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Jimmy Walker
- Nick Watney
- Trevor Werbylo
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
- Carl Yuan
More details on the 2023 John Deere Classic, including prize money and tee times, will be updated soon.