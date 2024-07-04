John Deere Classic 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming and more explored

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Jul 04, 2024 11:30 GMT
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round
PGA: John Deere Classic - Final Round (Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports)

John Deere Classic 2024 will begin in less than 24 hours and will be played at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7. There are 156 golfers in the field this week after playing the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic last week.

The tournament's prize purse is $8 million, an increase of $600,000 from last year. The winner will take home $1,440,000 this week. Defending Champion Sepp Straka will be eying to defend his title. The other players with the best odds are Sungjae Im, Sa, Jordan Spieth, Aaron Rai, and Denny McCarthy.

The field for the tournament has notable golfers such as Eric Cole, Davis Thompson, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Novak, and Ryo Hisatsune.

CBS and Golf Channel will provide the television broadcast of the John Deere Classic 2024. Golf Channel will broadcast the initial two rounds and the early play of the third and fourth rounds. CBS will telecast the remaining part on Saturday and Sunday i.e., July 6 and July 7.

also-read-trending Trending

The viewing schedule of the John Deere Classic 2024 is as follows (all times in ET):

  • Thursday, July 4: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Friday, July 5: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
  • Saturday, July 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
  • Sunday, July 7: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

The online streaming for the John Deere Classic 2024 will be available on Paramount+, Peacock, and ESPN+.

ESPN+ will offer PGA Tour Live's coverage on all four days of the tournament and its schedule is as follows:


ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
Stream 1Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
Stream 2Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.Featured group: 1-6 p.m.
Stream 3Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.Featured hole: 1-6 p.m.
Stream 4Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Spanish-language featured group: 4-7 p.m.Spanish-language featured group: 4-7 p.m.Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.

John Deere Classic 2024 schedule

The 53rd edition of the John Deere Classic is a 72-hole tournament with a cut after 36 holes. The tournament will start with the first round on July 4 and will go on till the weekend to conclude with the final and fourth round on Sunday, July 7.

Here's the schedule of the John Deere Classic 2024:

Round 1

  • Date: July 4, 2024
  • Day: Thursday

Round 2

  • Date: July 5, 2024
  • Day: Friday

Round 3

  • Date: July 6, 2024
  • Day: Saturday

Round 4

  • Date: July 7, 2024
  • Day: Sunday

John Deere Classic 2024 prize money payout

The tournament's prize purse is $8 million. The winner will take home $1,440,000 this week while the runner-up will receive $872,000.

Here's the prize money payout for the tournament:

  • 1st: $1,440,000
  • 2nd: $872,000
  • 3rd: $552,000
  • 4th: $392,000
  • 5th: $328,000
  • 6th: $290,000
  • 7th: $270,000
  • 8th: $250,000
  • 9th: $234,000
  • 10th: $218,000
  • 11th: $202,000
  • 12th: $186,000
  • 13th: $170,000
  • 14th: $154,000
  • 15th: $146,000
  • 16th: $138,000
  • 17th: $130,000
  • 18th: $122,000
  • 19th: $114,000
  • 20th: $106,000
  • 21st: $98,000
  • 22nd: $90,000
  • 23rd: $83,600
  • 24th: $77,200
  • 25th: $70,800
  • 26th: $64,400
  • 27th: $62,000
  • 28th: $59,600
  • 29th: $57,200
  • 30th: $54,800
  • 31st: $52,400
  • 32nd: $50,000
  • 33rd: $47,600
  • 34th: $45,600
  • 35th: $43,600
  • 36th: $41,600
  • 37th: $39,600
  • 38th: $38,000
  • 39th: $36,400
  • 40th: $34,800
  • 41st: $33,200
  • 42nd: $31,600
  • 43rd: $30,000
  • 44th: $28,400
  • 45th: $26,800
  • 46th: $25,200
  • 47th: $23,600
  • 48th: $22,320
  • 49th: $21,200
  • 50th: $20,560
  • 51st: $20,080
  • 52nd: $19,600
  • 53rd: $19,280
  • 54th: $18,960
  • 55th: $18,800
  • 56th: $18,640
  • 57th: $18,480
  • 58th: $18,320
  • 59th: $18,160
  • 60th: $18,000
  • 61st: $17,840
  • 62nd: $17,680
  • 63rd: $17,520
  • 64th: $17,360
  • 65th: $17,200

Quick Links

Edited by Parag Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी