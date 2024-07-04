John Deere Classic 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming and more explored

John Deere Classic 2024 will begin in less than 24 hours and will be played at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7. There are 156 golfers in the field this week after playing the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic last week.
The tournament's prize purse is $8 million, an increase of $600,000 from last year. The winner will take home $1,440,000 this week. Defending Champion Sepp Straka will be eying to defend his title. The other players with the best odds are Sungjae Im, Sa, Jordan Spieth, Aaron Rai, and Denny McCarthy.
The field for the tournament has notable golfers such as Eric Cole, Davis Thompson, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Novak, and Ryo Hisatsune.
CBS and Golf Channel will provide the television broadcast of the John Deere Classic 2024. Golf Channel will broadcast the initial two rounds and the early play of the third and fourth rounds. CBS will telecast the remaining part on Saturday and Sunday i.e., July 6 and July 7.
The viewing schedule of the John Deere Classic 2024 is as follows (all times in ET):
- Thursday, July 4: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Friday, July 5: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday, July 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
- Sunday, July 7: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)
The online streaming for the John Deere Classic 2024 will be available on Paramount+, Peacock, and ESPN+.
ESPN+ will offer PGA Tour Live's coverage on all four days of the tournament and its schedule is as follows:
John Deere Classic 2024 schedule
The 53rd edition of the John Deere Classic is a 72-hole tournament with a cut after 36 holes. The tournament will start with the first round on July 4 and will go on till the weekend to conclude with the final and fourth round on Sunday, July 7.
Here's the schedule of the John Deere Classic 2024:
Round 1
- Date: July 4, 2024
- Day: Thursday
Round 2
- Date: July 5, 2024
- Day: Friday
Round 3
- Date: July 6, 2024
- Day: Saturday
Round 4
- Date: July 7, 2024
- Day: Sunday
John Deere Classic 2024 prize money payout
The tournament's prize purse is $8 million. The winner will take home $1,440,000 this week while the runner-up will receive $872,000.
Here's the prize money payout for the tournament:
- 1st: $1,440,000
- 2nd: $872,000
- 3rd: $552,000
- 4th: $392,000
- 5th: $328,000
- 6th: $290,000
- 7th: $270,000
- 8th: $250,000
- 9th: $234,000
- 10th: $218,000
- 11th: $202,000
- 12th: $186,000
- 13th: $170,000
- 14th: $154,000
- 15th: $146,000
- 16th: $138,000
- 17th: $130,000
- 18th: $122,000
- 19th: $114,000
- 20th: $106,000
- 21st: $98,000
- 22nd: $90,000
- 23rd: $83,600
- 24th: $77,200
- 25th: $70,800
- 26th: $64,400
- 27th: $62,000
- 28th: $59,600
- 29th: $57,200
- 30th: $54,800
- 31st: $52,400
- 32nd: $50,000
- 33rd: $47,600
- 34th: $45,600
- 35th: $43,600
- 36th: $41,600
- 37th: $39,600
- 38th: $38,000
- 39th: $36,400
- 40th: $34,800
- 41st: $33,200
- 42nd: $31,600
- 43rd: $30,000
- 44th: $28,400
- 45th: $26,800
- 46th: $25,200
- 47th: $23,600
- 48th: $22,320
- 49th: $21,200
- 50th: $20,560
- 51st: $20,080
- 52nd: $19,600
- 53rd: $19,280
- 54th: $18,960
- 55th: $18,800
- 56th: $18,640
- 57th: $18,480
- 58th: $18,320
- 59th: $18,160
- 60th: $18,000
- 61st: $17,840
- 62nd: $17,680
- 63rd: $17,520
- 64th: $17,360
- 65th: $17,200