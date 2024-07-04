John Deere Classic 2024: How to watch, TV schedule, streaming and more explored

John Deere Classic 2024 will begin in less than 24 hours and will be played at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, from Thursday, July 4, to Sunday, July 7. There are 156 golfers in the field this week after playing the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic last week.

The tournament's prize purse is $8 million, an increase of $600,000 from last year. The winner will take home $1,440,000 this week. Defending Champion Sepp Straka will be eying to defend his title. The other players with the best odds are Sungjae Im, Sa, Jordan Spieth, Aaron Rai, and Denny McCarthy.

The field for the tournament has notable golfers such as Eric Cole, Davis Thompson, Mark Hubbard, Andrew Novak, and Ryo Hisatsune.

CBS and Golf Channel will provide the television broadcast of the John Deere Classic 2024. Golf Channel will broadcast the initial two rounds and the early play of the third and fourth rounds. CBS will telecast the remaining part on Saturday and Sunday i.e., July 6 and July 7.

The viewing schedule of the John Deere Classic 2024 is as follows (all times in ET):

Thursday, July 4: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, July 5: 4-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, July 6: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, July 7: 1-3 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

The online streaming for the John Deere Classic 2024 will be available on Paramount+, Peacock, and ESPN+.

ESPN+ will offer PGA Tour Live's coverage on all four days of the tournament and its schedule is as follows:



Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Stream 1 Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured group: 4-7 p.m. Featured group: 4-7 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Stream 2 Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 8:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Marquee: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured group: 4-7 p.m. Featured group: 4-7 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Featured group: 1-6 p.m. Stream 3 Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured groups: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured groups: 8:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Featured hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured hole: 4-7 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Featured hole: 1-6 p.m. Stream 4 Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Spanish-language main feed: 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Spanish-language main feed: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Spanish-language featured group: 4-7 p.m. Spanish-language featured group: 4-7 p.m. Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m. Spanish-language featured group: 1-6 p.m.

John Deere Classic 2024 schedule

The 53rd edition of the John Deere Classic is a 72-hole tournament with a cut after 36 holes. The tournament will start with the first round on July 4 and will go on till the weekend to conclude with the final and fourth round on Sunday, July 7.

Here's the schedule of the John Deere Classic 2024:

Round 1

Date: July 4, 2024

Day: Thursday

Round 2

Date: July 5, 2024

Day: Friday

Round 3

Date: July 6, 2024

Day: Saturday

Round 4

Date: July 7, 2024

Day: Sunday

John Deere Classic 2024 prize money payout

The tournament's prize purse is $8 million. The winner will take home $1,440,000 this week while the runner-up will receive $872,000.

Here's the prize money payout for the tournament:

1st: $1,440,000

2nd: $872,000

3rd: $552,000

4th: $392,000

5th: $328,000

6th: $290,000

7th: $270,000

8th: $250,000

9th: $234,000

10th: $218,000

11th: $202,000

12th: $186,000

13th: $170,000

14th: $154,000

15th: $146,000

16th: $138,000

17th: $130,000

18th: $122,000

19th: $114,000

20th: $106,000

21st: $98,000

22nd: $90,000

23rd: $83,600

24th: $77,200

25th: $70,800

26th: $64,400

27th: $62,000

28th: $59,600

29th: $57,200

30th: $54,800

31st: $52,400

32nd: $50,000

33rd: $47,600

34th: $45,600

35th: $43,600

36th: $41,600

37th: $39,600

38th: $38,000

39th: $36,400

40th: $34,800

41st: $33,200

42nd: $31,600

43rd: $30,000

44th: $28,400

45th: $26,800

46th: $25,200

47th: $23,600

48th: $22,320

49th: $21,200

50th: $20,560

51st: $20,080

52nd: $19,600

53rd: $19,280

54th: $18,960

55th: $18,800

56th: $18,640

57th: $18,480

58th: $18,320

59th: $18,160

60th: $18,000

61st: $17,840

62nd: $17,680

63rd: $17,520

64th: $17,360

65th: $17,200

