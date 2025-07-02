John Deere Classic 2025 round 1 tee times and pairings explored

The John Deere Classic 2025 will tee off on Thursday, July 3, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. The 156-player field will not feature any top-10 ranked golfers, but some notables like Ben Griffin, Rickie Fowler, and Jason Day will be competing in the event.

The first round of the John Deere Classic will begin on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. ET. Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler, and David Lipsky will tee off from the first hole, while Kevin Kisner, Hayden Buckley, and Jacob Bridgeman will begin from the 10th tee.

Defending John Deere Classic champion Davis Thompson is paired with Lucas Glover and Jason Day, and the group will begin play at 1:49 p.m. ET from the first tee.

Rickie Fowler, who is returning to the John Deere Classic for the first time in 15 years, is paired with Jake Knapp and Max Homa. The trio will tee off from the 10th tee at 8:40 a.m. ET.

John Deere Classic 2025 round 1 tee times explored

Here's a look at the tee time details for the John Deere Classic 2025, Round 1:

Tee 1

7:45 am: Trey Mullinax, Beau Hossler, David Lipsky

7:56 am: Ryan Palmer, Doug Ghim, Ryo Hisatsune

8:07 am: Joel Dahmen, Sam Stevens, Justin Lower

8:18 am: Rafael Campos, Emiliano Grillo, Adam Schenk

8:29 am: Austin Eckroat, Adam Svensson, Seamus Power

8:40 am: Garrick Higgo, Brice Garnett, Matt Kuchar

8:51 am: Kevin Yu, Peter Malnati, Luke List

9:02 am: Patrick Rodgers, Joseph Bramlett, Ben Kohles

9:13 am: Martin Laird, Kevin Roy, Isaiah Salinda

9:24 am: Ricky Castillo, Paul Peterson, Cristobal Del Solar

9:35 am: Jesper Svensson, Brandon Matthews, Zack Fischer

9:46 am: Kaito Onishi, Steven Fisk, Preston Summerhays

9:57 am: Takumi Kanaya, Matthew Riedel, Ben James (a)

1:05 pm: Andrew Putnam, Bud Cauley, Max McGreevy

1:16 pm: Dylan Frittelli, Austin Cook, Rico Hoey

1:27 pm: Ben Martin, Dylan Wu, David Skinns

1:38 pm: Karl Vilips, Nico Echavarria, Tom Kim

1:49 pm: Davis Thompson, Lucas Glover, Jason Day

2:00 pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Ben Griffin, Michael Thorbjornsen

2:11 pm: Joe Highsmith, Brian Campbell, Zach Johnson

2:22 pm: Lanto Griffin, Patrick Fishburn, Mac Meissner

2:33 pm: Nate Lashley, Matt NeSmith, Thorbjørn Olesen

2:44 pm: Quade Cummins, John Pak, Thomas Rosenmueller

2:55 pm: Will Chandler, Taylor Dickson, Braden Thornberry

3:06 pm: Philip Knowles, Gordon Sargent, Jackson Koivun (a)

3:17 pm: Harrison Endycott, Trevor Cone, Carson Herron

Tee 10

7:45 am: Kevin Kisner, Hayden Buckley, Jacob Bridgeman

7:56 am: Denny McCarthy, Harry Higgs, Alejandro Tosti

8:07 am: Chad Ramey, Keith Mitchell, Vince Whaley

8:18 am: Stephan Jaeger, Si Woo Kim, Sungjae Im

8:29 am: J.T. Poston, Chris Kirk, Michael Kim

8:40 am: Jake Knapp, Rickie Fowler, Max Homa

8:51 am: Matt McCarty, Nick Dunlap, Chris Gotterup

9:02 am: Cameron Champ, Danny Willett, Victor Perez

9:13 am: Chesson Hadley, Ryan Gerard, Jackson Suber

9:24 am: Kevin Velo, Vince Covello, David Ford

9:35 am: Anders Albertson, Rikuya Hoshino, Luke Clanton

9:46 am: Thriston Lawrence, Pierceson Coody, Petr Hruby

9:57 am: Frankie Capan III, William Mouw, Brendan Valdes

1:05 pm: Kyle Stanley, James Hahn, Henrik Norlander

1:16 pm: Mark Hubbard, Sam Ryder, Zac Blair

1:27 pm: Adam Hadwin, Bronson Burgoon, Carson Young

1:38 pm: Camilo Villegas, Lee Hodges, Nick Hardy

1:49 pm: Kurt Kitayama, Brandt Snedeker, Aaron Wise

2:00 pm: Patton Kizzire, Taylor Moore, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

2:11 pm: Eric Cole, Will Gordon, Chandler Phillips

2:22 pm: Greyson Sigg, Chan Kim, Sami Valimaki

2:33 pm: Alex Smalley, Ben Silverman, Kris Ventura

2:44 pm: Trace Crowe, Noah Goodwin, Mason Andersen

2:55 pm: Taylor Montgomery, Nicholas Lindheim, Jay Giannetto

3:06 pm: Hayden Springer, Jeremy Paul, Michael La Sasso (a)

3:17 pm: Paul Waring, Tim Widing, Josh Radcliff

