Johnny Keefer breaks into top-50 World Ranking only with Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR Americas points

Johnny Keefer jumped into the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking by earning points through the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Americas points. He is currently ranked 50th in the OWGR.

The American golfer had an incredible season on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025, winning two tournaments that helped him make a huge jump in the rankings. OWGR guru Nosferatu shared an update on Johnny Keefer's ranking in a post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"25yo Johnny Keefer manages in the end to break into the top 50 in the world, ONLY with @KornFerryTour and @PGATOURAmericas earned points (and a bit of #OWGR math)... 😉"

Johnny Keefer was outside the top 200 before the start of his 2025 campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour. He jumped into the top 100 after winning the Veritex Bank Championship. He won his second Korn Ferry Tour event at the NV5 Invitational, and after that, jumped from 86 to 56.

Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is still leading the OWGR, followed by 2025 Masters winner Rory McIlroy in second place. Xander Schauffele is ranked third, Russell Henley is fourth, and Tommy Fleetwood is fifth.

A look into Johnny Keefer's performance on the Korn Ferry Tour 2025

Johnny Keefer played in 23 tournaments on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025, recording several spectacular finishes. He made the cut in 19 and was the runner-up in two tournaments. He had nine finishes in the top 10 this season.

Here is the result of the tournaments Johnny Keefer played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2025:

The Bahamas Golf Classic: Cut – 69, 70

The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic: T60 – 69, 67, 74, 76 (−2)

The Panama Championship: T2 – 64, 69, 67, 73 (−7)

Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard: T4 – 75, 61, 61, 70 (−16)

118 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro: T37 – 68, 67, 68, 68 (−9)

Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank: T21 – 69, 71, 69, 65 (−10)

Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club: T6 – 65, 72, 68, 69 (−14)

LECOM Suncoast Classic: T20 – 70, 64, 69, 70 (−11)

Veritex Bank Championship: 1 – 63, 61, 66, 64 (−30)

Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya: W/D – 69, 72 (−3)

Visit Knoxville Open: P2 – 66, 70, 64, 65 (−19)

UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH: T12 – 67, 66, 67, 69 (−11)

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open: T35 – 63, 70, 70, 72 (−5)

The Ascendant presented by Blue: T12 – 70, 69, 69, 69 (−11)

Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Hiland Dairy Foods: Cut – 67, 74 (−3)

NV5 Invitational: 1 – 65, 63, 61, 69 (−26)

Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health: T7 – 70, 65, 66, 64 (−15)

Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Woodhouse: Cut – 72, 71 (+1)

Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron: T15 – 63, 68, 70, 68 (−15)

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation: T4 – 67, 66, 64, 66 (−17)

Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship: Cut – 69, 80 (+7)

Compliance Solutions Championship: T7 – 68, 64, 64, 66 (−22)

Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance: T12 – 73, 70, 71, 70 (−4)

