PGA Tour pro Johnson Wagner has predicted the winning score for the US Open 2024. The tournament will set off in less than six hours at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina from June 13 to 16, 2024.
In a video posted by Christopher Power, staff writer at Golf Digest, 44-year-old Wagner said:
"I wouldn’t be surprised if someone touched double digits, but I think the winning score will be -5 with 3 total players under par."
The US Open is considered to be the toughest golf Major and Pinehurst No. 2 will be hosting it for the fourth time.
Payne Stewart won the tournament in 1999, which was the first time Pinehurst hosted it. He won the tournament with an aggregate score of 1-under 279 over Phil Mickelson by one stroke.
The second time Pinehurst hosted the tournament was in 2005, won by Michael Campbell. He won the tournament with an aggregate score of even par 280 over Tiger Woods by two strokes.
The 2014 tournament at Pinehurst stands as an exception when Martin Kaymer won it by 9-under 271. However, runner-up Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton were still 8 strokes behind Kaymer.
Johnson Wagner had predicted the winning score at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla to be 20 under par. Xander Schauffele won the tournament with a score of 21 under par.
USGA Chief Championships Officer said that US Open 2024 will be "tough but fair"
United States Golf Association Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer has also discussed Pinehurst's conditions. Bodenhamer said (via BBC):
"We're going to be the USGA. It's going to be the US Open. We're going to be tough but fair. The players know that. I think they want that. I think that they want to win something special.
Bodenhamer said that they follow the tough but fair approach so that whoever wins the tournament, their victory will hold the same value as Bob Jones, Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods. He further said:
"It's not about the score. It's about getting every club in a player's bag dirty, including the one between their ears. We are not looking to be everybody's best friend, but we are looking to earn their respect."
Defending Champion Wyndham Clark and Tiger Woods too have expressed that the undulating greens were challenging to play on. Woods said that he was expecting a "war of attrition" this week.
Let's take a look at the winning scores at the US Open from 1990 to 2023:
- 2023: Wyndham Clark: 270 (-10)
- 2022: Matt Fitzpatrick: 274 (-6)
- 2021: Jon Rahm: 278 (-6)
- 2020: Bryson DeChambeau: 274 (-6)
- 2019: Gary Woodland: 271 (-13)
- 2018: Brooks Koepka: 281 (+1)
- 2017: Brooks Koepka: 272 (-16)
- 2016: Dustin Johnson: 276 (-4)
- 2015: Jordan Spieth: 275 (-5)
- 2014: Martin Kaymer: 271 (-9)
- 2013: Justin Rose: 281 (+1)
- 2012: Webb Simpson: 281 (+1)
- 2011: Rory McIlroy: 268 (-16)
- 2010: Graeme McDowell: 284 (E)
- 2009: Lucas Glover: 276 (-4)
- 2008: Tiger Woods: 283 (-1)
- 2007: Ángel Cabrera: 285 (+5)
- 2006: Geoff Ogilvy: 285 (+5)
- 2005: Michael Campbell: 280 (E)
- 2004: Retief Goosen: 276 (-4)
- 2003: Jim Furyk: 272 (-8)
- 2002: Tiger Woods: 277 (-3)
- 2001: Retief Goosen: 276 (-4)
- 2000: Tiger Woods: 272 (-12)
- 1999: Payne Stewart: 279 (-1)
- 1998: Lee Janzen: 280 (E)
- 1997: Ernie Els: 276 (-4)
- 1996: Steve Jones: 278 (-2)
- 1995: Corey Pavin: 280 (E)
- 1994: Ernie Els: 279 (-5)
- 1993: Lee Janzen: 272 (-8)
- 1992: Tom Kite: 285 (-3)
- 1991: Payne Stewart: 282 (-6)
- 1990: Hale Irwin: 280 (-8)
