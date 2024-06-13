PGA Tour pro Johnson Wagner has predicted the winning score for the US Open 2024. The tournament will set off in less than six hours at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, North Carolina from June 13 to 16, 2024.

In a video posted by Christopher Power, staff writer at Golf Digest, 44-year-old Wagner said:

"I wouldn’t be surprised if someone touched double digits, but I think the winning score will be -5 with 3 total players under par."

The US Open is considered to be the toughest golf Major and Pinehurst No. 2 will be hosting it for the fourth time.

Payne Stewart won the tournament in 1999, which was the first time Pinehurst hosted it. He won the tournament with an aggregate score of 1-under 279 over Phil Mickelson by one stroke.

The second time Pinehurst hosted the tournament was in 2005, won by Michael Campbell. He won the tournament with an aggregate score of even par 280 over Tiger Woods by two strokes.

The 2014 tournament at Pinehurst stands as an exception when Martin Kaymer won it by 9-under 271. However, runner-up Rickie Fowler and Erik Compton were still 8 strokes behind Kaymer.

Johnson Wagner had predicted the winning score at the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla to be 20 under par. Xander Schauffele won the tournament with a score of 21 under par.

USGA Chief Championships Officer said that US Open 2024 will be "tough but fair"

United States Golf Association Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer has also discussed Pinehurst's conditions. Bodenhamer said (via BBC):

"We're going to be the USGA. It's going to be the US Open. We're going to be tough but fair. The players know that. I think they want that. I think that they want to win something special.

Bodenhamer said that they follow the tough but fair approach so that whoever wins the tournament, their victory will hold the same value as Bob Jones, Ben Hogan and Tiger Woods. He further said:

"It's not about the score. It's about getting every club in a player's bag dirty, including the one between their ears. We are not looking to be everybody's best friend, but we are looking to earn their respect."

Defending Champion Wyndham Clark and Tiger Woods too have expressed that the undulating greens were challenging to play on. Woods said that he was expecting a "war of attrition" this week.

Let's take a look at the winning scores at the US Open from 1990 to 2023:

2023 : Wyndham Clark: 270 (-10)

: Wyndham Clark: 270 (-10) 2022 : Matt Fitzpatrick: 274 (-6)

: Matt Fitzpatrick: 274 (-6) 2021 : Jon Rahm: 278 (-6)

: Jon Rahm: 278 (-6) 2020 : Bryson DeChambeau: 274 (-6)

: Bryson DeChambeau: 274 (-6) 2019 : Gary Woodland: 271 (-13)

: Gary Woodland: 271 (-13) 2018 : Brooks Koepka: 281 (+1)

: Brooks Koepka: 281 (+1) 2017 : Brooks Koepka: 272 (-16)

: Brooks Koepka: 272 (-16) 2016 : Dustin Johnson: 276 (-4)

: Dustin Johnson: 276 (-4) 2015 : Jordan Spieth: 275 (-5)

: Jordan Spieth: 275 (-5) 2014 : Martin Kaymer: 271 (-9)

: Martin Kaymer: 271 (-9) 2013 : Justin Rose: 281 (+1)

: Justin Rose: 281 (+1) 2012 : Webb Simpson: 281 (+1)

: Webb Simpson: 281 (+1) 2011 : Rory McIlroy: 268 (-16)

: Rory McIlroy: 268 (-16) 2010 : Graeme McDowell: 284 (E)

: Graeme McDowell: 284 (E) 2009 : Lucas Glover: 276 (-4)

: Lucas Glover: 276 (-4) 2008 : Tiger Woods: 283 (-1)

: Tiger Woods: 283 (-1) 2007 : Ángel Cabrera: 285 (+5)

: Ángel Cabrera: 285 (+5) 2006 : Geoff Ogilvy: 285 (+5)

: Geoff Ogilvy: 285 (+5) 2005 : Michael Campbell: 280 (E)

: Michael Campbell: 280 (E) 2004 : Retief Goosen: 276 (-4)

: Retief Goosen: 276 (-4) 2003 : Jim Furyk: 272 (-8)

: Jim Furyk: 272 (-8) 2002 : Tiger Woods: 277 (-3)

: Tiger Woods: 277 (-3) 2001 : Retief Goosen: 276 (-4)

: Retief Goosen: 276 (-4) 2000 : Tiger Woods: 272 (-12)

: Tiger Woods: 272 (-12) 1999 : Payne Stewart: 279 (-1)

: Payne Stewart: 279 (-1) 1998 : Lee Janzen: 280 (E)

: Lee Janzen: 280 (E) 1997 : Ernie Els: 276 (-4)

: Ernie Els: 276 (-4) 1996 : Steve Jones: 278 (-2)

: Steve Jones: 278 (-2) 1995 : Corey Pavin: 280 (E)

: Corey Pavin: 280 (E) 1994 : Ernie Els: 279 (-5)

: Ernie Els: 279 (-5) 1993 : Lee Janzen: 272 (-8)

: Lee Janzen: 272 (-8) 1992 : Tom Kite: 285 (-3)

: Tom Kite: 285 (-3) 1991 : Payne Stewart: 282 (-6)

: Payne Stewart: 282 (-6) 1990: Hale Irwin: 280 (-8)

