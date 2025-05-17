Jon Rahm accidentally hits fan in the head at R3 of the PGA Championship 2025

Jon Rahm is starring in this week's 2025 PGA Championship field. During Saturday's Round 3, the Spaniard had an errant approach shot strike a fan in the head.

Ad

On the Quail Hollow Club's par 4 11th hole, Rahm had placed his tee shot well in the fairway. With 193 yards to the pin, the LIV Golf star dropped his club after making contact with the ball knowing that he did not hit it clean.

The ball started off line and ended up striking a man who was sitting in a chair by the greenside. Rahm's shot hit the spectator, who tried to duck and ricocheted to come to rest in the rough to the left side of the green.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at Jon Rahm's errant shot during the penultimate round of the 2025 PGA Championship (via X @SkySportsGolf):

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Rahm went on to approach the fan, shake his hand, and apologize for putting him in harm. The former PGA Tour star offered the spectator a signed glove as a sweet gesture. Tournament officials have since checked up on the fan and have concluded that he is okay.

The Ryder Cup sensation was left with a 22-yard chip. With 15 feet and 2 inches to the hole to save for par, Jon Rahm missed the putt by hitting it one foot past the hole. He tapped in for a bogey on the par 4 11th hole.

Ad

Jon Rahm’s 2025 PGA Championship Round 3 scorecard

Jon Rahm put up an incredible performance during the 2025 PGA Championship’s Saturday round. He recorded seven birdies and three bogeys to total 4 under par for the day, which vaulted him into contention for the title heading into the final round.

With 26 players yet to complete their rounds, Rahm’s score led him to rise 20 spots up the leaderboard to tie for seventh place with a score of 6 under par.

Ad

Here’s a look at Jon Rahm’s scorecard for the 2025 PGA Championship’s third round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 3

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 4

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 5) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More