Jon Rahm accidentally hits fan in the head at R3 of the PGA Championship 2025

Jon Rahm is starring in this week's 2025 PGA Championship field. During Saturday's Round 3, the Spaniard had an errant approach shot strike a fan in the head.
On the Quail Hollow Club's par 4 11th hole, Rahm had placed his tee shot well in the fairway. With 193 yards to the pin, the LIV Golf star dropped his club after making contact with the ball knowing that he did not hit it clean.
The ball started off line and ended up striking a man who was sitting in a chair by the greenside. Rahm's shot hit the spectator, who tried to duck and ricocheted to come to rest in the rough to the left side of the green.
Here's a look at Jon Rahm's errant shot during the penultimate round of the 2025 PGA Championship (via X @SkySportsGolf):
However, Rahm went on to approach the fan, shake his hand, and apologize for putting him in harm. The former PGA Tour star offered the spectator a signed glove as a sweet gesture. Tournament officials have since checked up on the fan and have concluded that he is okay.
The Ryder Cup sensation was left with a 22-yard chip. With 15 feet and 2 inches to the hole to save for par, Jon Rahm missed the putt by hitting it one foot past the hole. He tapped in for a bogey on the par 4 11th hole.
Jon Rahm’s 2025 PGA Championship Round 3 scorecard
Jon Rahm put up an incredible performance during the 2025 PGA Championship’s Saturday round. He recorded seven birdies and three bogeys to total 4 under par for the day, which vaulted him into contention for the title heading into the final round.
With 26 players yet to complete their rounds, Rahm’s score led him to rise 20 spots up the leaderboard to tie for seventh place with a score of 6 under par.
Here’s a look at Jon Rahm’s scorecard for the 2025 PGA Championship’s third round (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 10 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 4
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4