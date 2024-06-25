Jon Rahm admits his Legion XIII’s Tyrrell Hatton-led win is ‘bittersweet’ for him

Tyrrell Hatton of Legion XIII has emerged victorious at the recently concluded LIV Golf Nashville. The tournament was played from June 21 to 23, 2024 at The Grove in College Grove, Tennessee.

Hatton carded rounds 65, 64, and 65 in the three rounds of the LIV Golf Nashville. He finished with an aggregate score of 19-under 194, and won the tournament by a big margin of six strokes over Sam Horsfield. Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann tied for third.

Tyrrell Hatton's win led his team Legion XIII to a victory. In the post-tournament press conference, Captain Jon Rahm, who finished with a score of 12-under 201, was asked if the win was bittersweet for him. Rahm said (via Ten Golf):

"There is a little bit of that feeling. Individually you want to do well you want to win but I would have needed a very impressive round today to get it done. So I think even if I had very similar game to what I did yesterday, maybe it would have been more enticing down the stretch but I still would have fallen two three shots behind." (7:11-7:31)

Jon Rahm said it was impossible to catch Hatton this week as he finished seven strokes behind him. He further talked about his own mistakes, especially the four penalty strokes, one out-of-bounds and three balls in hazards. He said that Tyrrell Hatton earned the win (via Ten Golf):

"He deserved his win and so I'm going to focus on how well we did as a team and carry on with that knowing that we have a couple weeks off. And then we're going to Spain and playing Valderrama it's definitely a week that I want to do well on." (7:40-8:00)

The LIV Golf tournament will now move to Spain at Real Club Valderrama in Andalucía from July 12 to 14.

A look at Tyrrell Hatton's performance in the 2024 season

Tyrrell Hatton has had a phenomenal 2024 season so far. He joined the LIV Golf this year, and has had five top-10 finishes and 12 top-25 finishes, including the PGA Tour and DP World Tour. He is currently positioned third in the LIV Golf individual rankings.

Hatton recently won the LIV's Nashville event. He started with a T8 finish at Mayakoba. His notable performances include T4 at Miami and T5 at Singapore.

Let's take a look at Tyrrell Hatton's performance in the 2024 season so far:

2024 LIV Tournaments

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T8 (72-70-64, 206, -7) LIV Golf Las Vegas: T12 (67-67-70, 204, -6) LIV Golf Jeddah: T15 (65-69-69, 203, -7) LIV Golf Hong Kong: T21 (68-65-70, 203, -7) LIV Golf Miami: T4 (70-67-71, 208, -8) LIV Golf Adelaide: T14 (70-66-67, 203, -13) LIV Golf Singapore: T5 (68-68-66, 202, -11) LIV Golf Houston: T18 (70-70-71, 211, -5) LIV Golf Nashville: 1 (65-64-65, 194, -19)

2024 PGA TOUR Tournaments

The Sentry: T14 (69-62-72-67, 270, -22) Sony Open in Hawaii: T13 (70-65-67-66, 268, -12) Masters Tournament: T9 (72-74-73-69, 288, E) PGA Championship: T63 (71-69-68-73, 281, -3) U.S. Open: T26 (68-71-70-77, 286, +6)

2023-24 DP World Tournaments

Hero Dubai Desert Classic: T31 (74-68-71-73, 286, -2)