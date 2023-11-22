Jon Rahm is in advanced stage talks to join LIV Golf, could modify the format of the league for him: Report

Jon Rahm has been linked to LIV Golf since the league’s inception. However, the golfer never admitted to making the move. Now, rumors suggest that the golfer could be on his way to the Saudi-backed series and the hold-up is due to the league's current format.

According to Flushing It Golf, Rahm is in late-stage talks to join LIV Golf. The Masters champion is reportedly pushing to modify the format of the league. While the changes required are not revealed, reports claim that any modification to the series would need the approval of present LIV team captains and the officials. As per the claim, the hold-up for the Spaniard to join the Greg Norman-led series is not financial.

Flushing It Golf wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Wednesday:

"Jon Rahm is in late stage talks to join LIV Golf and it’s believed the hold up is not financial, but is due to him wishing to modify the format of the league. Any changes would need the approval of all team captains as well as the league themselves. This is making negotiations difficult, but they are intensifying."

Expand Tweet

Notably, Jon Rahm has won four events this year playing on the PGA Tour, including the Masters. The 29-year-old moving to LIV could be one of the biggest losses for the American circuit.

It is also noteworthy that Rahm has lauded compatriot Sergio Garcia, who plays for an all-Spanish squad at LIV Golf alongside Eugenio Chacarra and David Puig in the past. Fans have often claimed that Rahm would be the perfect Spaniard to complete the Fireballs GC squad.

Jon Rahm squash chances of joining the PGA Tour Policy Board

The rumors of Rahm moving to LIV Golf started gaining pace last month when he squashed the possibility of joining the PGA Tour Policy Board. The Masters champion revealed that there was “no chance” of him taking on the role left vacant by Rory McIlroy's resignation.

Coming off the back of the Ryder Cup win, Rahm noted that he wasn’t ready for the meetings held by the PGA Tour. Replying to the query about joining the board, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by Golf Digest:

“Oh, you won't see me there. Absolutely no chance. I've been asked a couple times if I have any interest. But I'm not going to spend … I don't know how many meetings they have, but they are six, seven, hours long. I'm not here for that.”

Expand Tweet

It is pertinent to note that the vacant position on the circuit’s policy board has since been occupied by Jordan Spieth. However, Rahm’s strong denial of interest in leading the PGA Tour led fans to question his loyalty. The golfer’s earlier comments on the uncertain situation of the PIF merger also didn’t help. Despite being a PGA icon, the Spaniard is now rumored to be in talks with LIV Golf.