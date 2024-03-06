Jon Rahm advocates for Talor Gooch's inclusion in Majors - “There's one player that played fantastic all last season”

Jon Rahm is getting ready to tee off at the 2024 Augusta Masters this year, but he will be missing one of his fellow LIV Golf teammates — Talor Gooch.

With LIV Golf failing to receive OWGR points for its events, the golfers in the league have been slipping down the World Rankings. The OWGR points are one of the main ways to qualify for the Major championships.

Rahm believes that Gooch should be included in the Majors this year, despite not making the cut due to his fall in ranking. The Spaniard said (via NUCLR Golf):

"But if that's the way you're going to go, I think there's one player that played fantastic all last season that's been a little bit left out, and not saying that they all have to, but I think Talor Gooch should be under consideration to possibly get an invite into those majors, as well."

"He was the best player out here last year, and if that doesn't show good golf and being worthy of being in majors, I don't know what does," he added.

Joaquin Niemann recently received a special invite to the 2024 Masters after taking a win at the 2023 ISPS Handa Australian Open.

Jon Rahm criticizes OWGR rankings after LIV Golf withdraws bid to attain ranking points

LIV Golf recently announced that it would be withdrawing its application to attain OWGR points. The news comes as a disappointing one for LIV golfers, who are slowly losing their chance at qualifying for the Majors.

Jon Rahm spoke out about the recent decision (via Golf Week):

"I didn’t think it was a good system back then, and if anything, the more time that goes on, the more it proves to be wrong. If anybody in this world, for example, doesn’t think (Joaquin Niemann) deserves to be in the top 10 or doesn’t know that he’s a top player in the world, I don’t know what game you’re watching."

The main issue the OWGR board has with the LIV Golf series is its format: a 54-hole, no-cut event with a shotgun start.