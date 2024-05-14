Jon Rahm agrees with Rory McIlroy over finding a 'compromise' between PGA Tour, PIF and DPWT- "I fully support that idea"

Jon Rahm is currently at the 2024 PGA Championship as a member of the LIV Golf Series. With this being his first year away from the PGA Tour, Rahm has seen quite a few changes in schedule, tournaments and formats. Despite all the differences between the various tours, all the golfers come together at the Major championships to play in one of the toughest fields in the world.

The rift between the PGA Tour and the LIV Golf Series has caused tension in the world of golf over the last few years. The recent merger agreement too, has not made significant progress and has instead led to uncertainty amongst golfers on the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy, who was once anti-LIV Golf, has recently changed his stance to accept the need for a compromise between the PIF, the PGAT and the DPWT. Agreeing with his sentiments, Jon Rahm said at the PGA Championship press conference:

"We've hear Rory mention that world tour are the best players in the world playing together. Yeah, I would agree I would love to be able to see that. Like I said many times, we have the opportunity to put golf on a different level of the map and make it more global than ever, and I fully support that idea."

Jon Rahm has recently found himself eligible to be part of the 2025 Ryder Cup, which comes as a change after golfers were denied the same for the 2023 edition.

Jon Rahm calls for compromise between PGA Tour, DPWT and PIF

Jon Rahm has called for a compromise between the PGAT, the DPWT and the PIF, and has even mentioned the need to include other governing bodies in the decision. While he does not have an idea about what exactly is going on, Rahm does vouch for the need for unity.

"I think at this point, PIF, PGA TOUR, DP World Tour, maybe even some of the other governing bodies need to get together and see what that looks like. Because everybody is going to have a different idea, and I think everybody's going to have to give something back or have some compromises to make that work, right."

Despite being suspended from the PGA Tour, Rahm is still in support of the organisation and its members. He said that there should not be an 'other side' when it comes to talking about the world of golf.