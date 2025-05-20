Jon Rahm among only 4 LIV Golfers who made the cut at both Majors this season

Jon Rahm is among the four LIV golfers who made the cut in the first two Majors of this season. The second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, wrapped up with its finale on Sunday, May 18, at the Quail Hollow Golf Club, with Scottie Scheffler winning the event.

Golf Digest has recently shared stats on its X account, revealing the names of the players who made the cut in both the Majors this season. Only four LIV golfers - Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm, Joaquin Niemann, and Tyrrell Hatton- have made the cut this season in the first two Majors.

Bryson DeChambeau has been pretty impressive in the Majors in 2025. The LIV golfer was in contention to play at the Masters but ultimately settled in a T5 position at 7-under. At the PGA Championship, he settled in T2 at 6-under.

LIV golfer Jon Rahm also had a decent outing in both the Majors. He finished with an overall score of 3-under at the Masters after playing four rounds of 75, 71, 70, and 69, while at the PGA Championship, he finished in T8 at 4-under.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Viktor Hovland are other big names from the PGA Tour who made the cut in the season's first two Majors. McIlroy won the Masters after defeating Justin Rose in a playoff, while Scheffler clinched a victory at the PGA Championship.

Exploring the leaderboard of the PGA Championship featuring LIV golfers

Sixteen LIV golfers played at the 2025 PGA Championship, with only eight making the cut; the rest returned home after playing two rounds. Bryson DeChambeau had the best finish at the PGA Championship 2025 among the LIV golfers.

Here is the leaderboard of the 2025 PGA Championship:

WINNER - Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T2 - Harris English (-6)

T2 - Bryson DeChambeau (-6)

T2 - Davis Riley (-6)

T5 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T5 - Jhonattan Vegas (-5)

T5 - J.T. Poston (-5)

T8 - Joaquin Niemann (-4)

T8 - Ben Griffin (-4)

T8 - Denny McCarthy (-4)

T8 - Ryan Gerard (-4)

T8 - Joe Highsmith (-4)

T8 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-4)

T8 - Keegan Bradley (-4)

T8 - Jon Rahm (-4)

T8 - Si Woo Kim (-4)

T17 - Matt Wallace (-3)

T17 - Alex Noren (-3)

T19 - Sam Burns (-2)

T19 - Corey Conners (-2)

T19 - Beau Hossler (-2)

T19 - Aaron Rai (-2)

T19 - Harry Hall (-2)

T19 - Taylor Moore (-2)

T19 - Cam Davis (-2)

T19 - Adam Scott (-2)

T19 - Tony Finau (-2)

T28 - Xander Schauffee (-1)

T28 - Marco Penge (-1)

T28 - Viktor Hovland (-1)

T28 - Alex Smalley (-1)

T28 - Ryan Fox (-1)

T33 - Daniel Berger (E)

T33 - Thorbjorn Olesen (E)

T33 - Maverick McNealy (E)

T33 - Max Greyserman (E)

T37 - Richard Bland (+1)

T37 - J.J. Spaun (+1)

T37 - Ryo Hisatsune (+1)

T37 - Lucas Glover (+1)

T41 - Nicolai Hojgaard (+2)

T41 - Tommy Fleetwood (+2)

T41 - Eric Cole (+2)

T41 - Nico Echavarria (+2)

T41 - Michael Thorbjornsen (+2)

T41 - Matthieu Pavon (+2)

T47 - Rory McIlroy (+3)

T47 - Cameron Young (+3)

T47 - Robert MacIntyre (+3)

T50 - Kevin Yu (+4)

T50 - Collin Morikawa (+4)

T50 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+4)

T50 - Tom McKibbin (+4)

T50 - Wyndham Clark (+4)

T55 - Chris Kirk (+5)

T55 - Brian Campbell (+5)

T55 - Michael Kim (+5)

T55 - Rafael Campos (+5)

T55 - Garrick Higgo (+5)

T60 - Brian Harman (+6)

T60 - Justin Lower (+6)

T60 - Sam Stevens (+6)

T60 - Luke Donald (+6)

T60 - Max Homa (+6)

T60 - Tyrrell Hatton (+6)

T60 - David Puig (+6)

T67 - Sergio Garcia (+7)

T67 - Austin Eckroat (+7)

T67 - Rasmus Hojgaard (+7)

70 - Stephan Jaeger (+8)

71 - Tom Kim (+9)

T72 - Bud Cauley (+10)

T72 - Elvis Smylie (+10)

74 - Byeong Hun An (+13)

