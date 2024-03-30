Jon Rahm confirms he is expecting 3rd child with wife Kelley Cahill

Jon Rahm announced that he and his wife Kelley Cahill are expecting their third child.

The Spaniard, who joined LIV Golf last December, shared a picture of himself with his wife and their two kids while holding a sonogram image.

"Officially moving to zone defense, baby Rahm #3 coming soon!" the Spaniard captioned the image.

Expand Tweet

Jon Rahm has been married to Kelley Cahill since 2019. The couple welcomed their first child, a boy who they named Kepa, in 2021. Their second son Eneko was born in 2022.

A look at Jon Rahm's performances at LIV Golf

Jon Rahm at the LIV Golf invitational in Hong Kong

Rahm officially announced his signing to play for LIV Golf in early December 2023 after winning that year's Masters Championships. The moment was preceded by an intense wave of rumors, many of which turned out to be true.

“I am proud to join LIV Golf and be part of something new that is bringing growth to the sport,” the Spaniard said as quoted by LIV golf's official website. “I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future.”

As the Spaniard is one of the best players in the world, the start of the LIV Golf season had, as an added value, the expectation to see what Rahm's performance would be. So far, the Spaniard has been solid in the new scenario.

Rahm has played in all four tournaments played at LIV Golf during 2024. He finished second at Mayakoba, with a score of 10 under, while he posted an eighth-place finish in Las Vegas, with a score of 8 under.

The Spaniard traveled to Saudi Arabia for his third consecutive top 10s of the season, 5th at LIV Golf Jeddah with a score of 11 under. Finally, he finished 14th with a score of 10 under in Hong Kong.

Rahm is considered among the main favorites to win the first major of the season, The Masters. Before that, he will have to participate in the fifth event of the LIV Golf season, which is set to be played at the Trump Doral in Miami.