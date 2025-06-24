Jon Rahm calls $40M-worth tennis star "a true inspiration" despite his "young age"

Jon Rahm recently revealed that he is keeping a close check on one of the top young tennis players, Carlos Alcaraz. The 22-year-old has become a huge sensation following his stunning triumph over Jannik Sinner at the French Open. Alcaraz has been an influence on many people, as Rahm recently noted in an X post.

All of this began with an X post of Rolex, who uploaded a video with a great caption dedicated to $40 million worth Alcaraz (Via Celebrity Net Worth). In the video, the young tennis player was explaining his goal of becoming a champion on every major stage. Alcaraz also revealed that he is now aiming to win the Wimbledon Championship, one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments. The caption of this video read:

"Out now. @carlosalcaraz is a towering figure among the new generation of tennis superstars. In “New Frontiers”, part of an exclusive documentary series about the #RolexFamily, he reflects on his rise to the top of the game. More on http://bit.ly/carlosalcaraz_ #Reachforthecrown"

Jon Rahm reposted this video with a caption to thank Alcaraz and explain how he and many others in Spain are inspired by him. The X post he dropped said:

"What an amazing champion he is already at his young age. You are a true inspiration to many of us in Spain and around the world!! Keep up the good work #VAMOS"

Aside from mutual respect, Jon Rahm and Carlos Alcaraz share a lot of common things. They both achieved World No. 1 status in their respective sports at an early age. Rahm follows in the footsteps of Seve Ballesteros and Sergio García, while Alcaraz is viewed as the natural heir to Rafael Nadal.

Jon Rahm believes that participating in LIV Golf is significantly easier

2025 U.S. OPEN - Preview Day Three - Source: Getty

30-year-old Jon Rahm joined LIV Golf in December 2023. Rahm tasted immediate success after joining the Saudi Backed league, as he managed to finish in the top ten in 12 of the 13 events he competed in 2024. Although fans thought it was a huge accomplishment, Rahm believes it is easier to get into the top ten at LIV Golf.

According to Athlon Sports, Rahm claimed in an interview prior to competing in the US Open:

"I'm a realist in this case. I've been playing really good golf, yes, but I'd be lying if I said that it wasn't easier to have top 10s with a smaller field. That's just the truth, right? Had I been playing full field events, would I have top 10s every single week? No."

Jon Rahm is still looking for his first win this season. He is scheduled to compete next at LIV Golf Dallas, which would be held from June 27-29 at Maridoe Golf Club.

