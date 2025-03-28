Jon Rahm calls “bulls**t” on fans’ scathing comments as LIV Golf announces TV Series

Jon Rahm made the switch to LIV Golf in 2024 and won the season-long individual championship in his debut season with the tour. However, he faced heavy criticism from fans for leaving the PGA Tour and joining the rival league.

The Spaniard recently featured in the trailer of LIV to Win, a documentary series being released by LIV Golf that will premiere next month. Rahm did not hold back on his thoughts in the preview video released by LIV Golf, although it is currently unclear what topic he was commenting on.

"Bulls**t. We don't care," Jon Rahm is quoted as saying in the trailer of LIV Golf's all-access series named LIV to Win. "Don't ever tell me I don't care about golf."

LIV Golf shared the trailer of the new all-access series, which will give a behind-the-scenes look at the league, players, and teams for fans. The first-of-its-kind series is all set to premiere on April 7th at 8 pm ET on Fox Sports 1.

The LIV to Win series will also be available on LIV Golf's YouTube channel for all fans outside of the United States to watch. The series contains the majority of LIV golfers, with Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Ian Poulter, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Paul Casey, Sergio Garcia, and others visible in the trailer.

Here's how Jon Rahm performed in all the 2024 LIV Golf events

Jon Rahm was one of the biggest names to join LIV Golf last year. The two-time major winner was one of the top PGA Tour golfers, but he decided to jump ship and join the rival LIV Golf at the end of the 2023 season.

Rahm created a new team of his own, the Legion XIII. He got Tyrrell Hatton, Caleb Surratt, and Kieran Vincent as fellow members for the team's inaugural season and had a decent year in the team championship as well.

In the 12 events he competed in, Rahm did not miss a single top-10 finish in all the events and registered two wins in the season as he won the LIV Golf UK and LIV Golf Chicago. In the team championship, Legion XIII had a decent finish but failed to finish in the top three.

At the end of the 2024 season, Rahm summarized his season and said he enjoyed it, especially being able to go places like Adelaide, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Jon Rahm talks about his 2024 LIV Golf season - Source: Getty

"I thoroughly enjoyed it," Jon Rahm said to LIV Golf while describing his 2024 season. "Being able to go to places like Adelaide, Hong Kong, and Singapore was so much fun."

"I hadn’t played in that part of the world, and to see the crowd, the love they had for us and the support for the game, was heartwarming. It’s been a fantastic experience, and I can’t wait for 2025 and some new destinations," Rahm said.

Meanwhile, Rahm has made a decent start to the 2025 season as he has registered a top 10 finish in all four events played so far.

Riyadh: FEB 06-08, 2025, T2, -15

Adelaide: FEB 14-16, 2025, 6, -7

Hong Kong: MAR 07-09, 2025, T6, -11

Singapore: MAR 14-16, 2025, T5, -9

