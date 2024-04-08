Jon Rahm calls for a ‘world tour’ similar to F1 with PGA Tour and LIV Golf unified - “A lot of things LIV have done has been based on formula 1”

Jon Rahm recently expressed his desire to see a 'world tour' based on the F1 model, with LIV Golf and the PGA Tour unified.

Rahm was recently at the Chipping Forecast, hosted by Andrew Cotter and Eddie Pepperell, where he spoke about the possible model for a unified tour in the future. He said that although he hasn't spoken about it publicly before, he reckons professional golf needs to follow the F1 model. He also added that he has conveyed the sentiment to both the LIV and PGA Tours.

He continued:

"In fact a lot of things LIV have done has been based on formula 1, so I would be really happy to do that. I think if we are to take golf to the next level we are going to have to be playing worldwide. That’s the main thing. And you want to have the best players world so I would love to see that.”

Jon Rahm added that the Saudi-backed circuit needs to move to the traditional 72-hole format instead of the current 54-hole one to help the argument. He cited examples of soccer leagues like the La Liga, Premier League and Bundesliga, which have the same format.

"The closer we can get LIV Golf to some other things the better it might be for unification and feeding a world tour like that," he added further.

Last December, the 29-year-old Spaniard became the biggest signing by LIV Golf after securing a reported deal of over $550 million. He was given a separate team named Legion XIII, which features Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt.

What's next for Jon Rahm?

Jon Rahm will next be in action at Augusta National for the Masters Tournament, which begins on Thursday, Apr. 11. He's the defending champion and will be one of the favorites to win the title again.

The two-time major champion was last seen at LIV Golf Miami, where he finished T4 after shooting 8-under over the three days. This was his fourth top-10 of the season, which helped him jump to second in the season standings. Dean Burmester won the individual event after beating Sergio Garcia in the playoff.

In the team's portion, Rahm's Legion XIII claimed the second title of the season, beating RangeGoats GC by one stroke. They are second in the season standings.